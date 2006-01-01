Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. Championship side Cardiff City sign Dutch forward El Ghazi

Championship side Cardiff City sign Dutch forward El Ghazi

Anwar El Ghazi in his new shirt
Anwar El Ghazi in his new shirtCardiff City
Cardiff City have signed forward Anwar El Ghazi (29), who had his contract at Mainz terminated over his support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, on a one-year deal, the Championship club said on Thursday.

El Ghazi was initially suspended by the Bundesliga club last October over a social media post about the conflict and Mainz then terminated the player's contract in November. A German court ruled last month that his contract was wrongfully terminated.

"'So, surely with hardship comes ease' after the darkness of the last few months, I look forward to this new chapter at Cardiff," El Ghazi posted on social media platform X.

"I will forever remember your faith and love. Whatever the outcome, I will give my all for you on the pitch and do my best to deliver success and happiness. May the coming months bring prosperity and peace for all, including those in Gaza."

El Ghazi who only made three appearances for the German club, has previous experience in the Championship with Aston Villa, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

Mentions
FootballEl Ghazi AnwarCardiffMainzAston VillaChampionshipTransfer News
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City
Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby signed by Saudi club Al Ittihad
Midfielder Amadou Onana joins Aston Villa from Everton for £50 million
Show more
Football
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Portuguese forward Jota Silva
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal nearing deal for Merino, Wan-Bissaka wants West Ham move
Updated
Ex-Manchester City prodigy Kelechi Iheanacho joins Sevilla from Leicester City
Zambia coach Florence Mwila admits Copper Queens had disastrous campaign at Olympics
Australia's coach Tony Gustavsson leaves by mutual consent after Olympics exit
Borussia Dortmund sign Brighton's veteran midfielder Pascal Gross on two-year deal
Liverpool beat Arsenal while Chelsea and Manchester United earn friendly wins
Canada shake off points deduction to reach Olympic knockouts
Brentford's Igor Thiago out of action until end of year after surgery
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Biles goes in all-around final before Marchand hunts for fourth gold
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal nearing deal for Merino, Wan-Bissaka wants West Ham move
Paris Olympics LIVE: Golden night for historic Marchand, Ledecky wins eighth title
Iga Swiatek stunned in semi-finals of Olympics by China's history-making Zheng Qinwen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings