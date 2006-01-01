Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby signed by Saudi club Al Ittihad

Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby signed by Saudi club Al Ittihad

Diaby was key for Villa last season
Diaby was key for Villa last season Reuters
French winger Moussa Diaby (25) has joined Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad from Aston Villa on a five-year contract, the English Premier League side said late on Wednesday.

Diaby, who joined Villa a year ago from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of 52 million pounds made 54 appearances in the 2023-24 season, registering 10 goals and nine assists and helping the club qualify for the Champions League.

The transfer fee paid by Al Ittihad for Diaby was not specified.

The former Paris St Germain player joins fellow France internationals Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante at the Jeddah-based club, who hired Frenchman Laurent Blanc as head coach earlier this month.

Saudi Arabian clubs, who have signed some of the world's top players over the last couple of seasons including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, are among the five biggest spenders in the international transfer market, according to global soccer governing body FIFA, splashing $970 million in 2023.

Nine-times Saudi league winners Al-Ittihad fell short of a place in continental competition after finishing fifth last season, and also lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al Hilal.

"Our sports committee identified the need to strengthen the winger position," Al Ittihad CEO Domingos Oliveira said in a statement. "We are confident that Moussa Diaby is one of the top players who stand out globally in this role."

Al-Ittihad begin their league campaign at Al Kholood on August 24.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueDiaby MoussaAl IttihadAston VillaTransfer News
Related Articles
Man City's Kevin De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al Ittihad
Transfer News LIVE: Pep admits Ederson could leave, Calafiori close to Arsenal move
Updated
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Rabiot prefers Premier League, Slot & Liverpool planning light touch
Show more
Football
New Zealand Football seek urgent action from FIFA over spying incident
Five football greats who have won gold at the Olympics
Hosts France kick off Olympics in style with comprehensive win over USA
Argentina coach Mascherano rages at Olympic football 'disgrace' after Morocco loss
Argentina denied draw as pitch invasion causes chaos in Olympic opener with Morocco
Updated
Canada women's football team staff sent home over Olympic drone scandal
Chaos reigns as Morocco defeat Argentina in Olympic opener after controversial restart
Updated
Olympic football begins with a narrow win for Spain over Uzbekistan
Most Read
Argentina denied draw as pitch invasion causes chaos in Olympic opener with Morocco
Transfer News LIVE: Pep admits Ederson could leave, Calafiori close to Arsenal move
Olympics on Flashscore: Minute-by-minute coverage of Paris 2024 through our exclusive page
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings