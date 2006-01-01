Midfielder Amadou Onana joins Aston Villa from Everton for £50 million

Onana has made the move to Villa

Aston Villa have signed defensive midfielder Amadou Onana (22) from fellow Premier League side Everton, both clubs said on Monday.

Neither Villa nor Everton disclosed financial details, but British media reported the deal was worth around 50 million pounds ($64.6 million). Villa did not reveal the length of the Belgium international's contract.

Born in Dakar, Senegal, Onana started his senior career at German side Hamburg before moving to Ligue 1's Lille in 2021. He made 75 appearances for Everton after joining them in 2022.

Villa finished fourth in the English top flight last season.