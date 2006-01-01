Everton sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye on five-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Everton sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye on five-year deal

Everton sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye on five-year deal

Ndiaye signed for five years
Ndiaye signed for five yearsProfimedia
Everton have signed forward Iliman Ndiaye (24) from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Senegal international, who was born in France, started his youth career at local club Rouen before signing for Sheffield United in 2019. He moved to Marseille in 2023.

Everton did not disclose financial details of the deal.

"The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in. I'm so excited and can't wait to get going," Ndiaye said in a statement.

Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season.

Mentions
Transfer NewsFootballPremier LeagueNdiaye IlimanEvertonMarseille
Related Articles
Marseille reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United
Aston Villa confirm signing of forward Lewis Dobbin from Everton
Mangala completes permanent move to Lyon from Nottingham Forest
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Palhinha close to Bayern move, Chelsea & Barcelona fight for Williams
Updated
Merih Demiral's 'wolf salute' goal celebration causes furore
Updated
Netherlands' Joey Veerman restores reputation with second chance at Euro 2024
EURO 2024 Team of the Last 16: Spanish midfield dominates once again
Turkey snatch EURO 2024 dark horses tag from Austria in last-16 win
Youthful Romania can build on impressive EURO 2024 showing
Dorival urges Brazil to stick to the process after reaching Copa quarters
Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi named in Argentina squad for Olympics
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Palhinha close to Bayern move, Chelsea & Barcelona fight for Williams
EURO 2024 Tracker: Turkey into quarter-finals after Demiral double sinks Austria
Chelsea sign Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall
Cristiano Ronaldo on EURO 2024 redemption trail after Slovenia penalty ride

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings