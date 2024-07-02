Mangala completes permanent move to Lyon from Nottingham Forest

Belgium international Orel Mangala (26) has completed a permanent transfer from Nottingham Forest to Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old midfielder spent the first half of last season with Forest before being loaned to Lyon during the January transfer window, with the Ligue 1 side deciding to make the deal permanent.

Details were not disclosed but media have reported the deal is worth in the region of £15 million.

Mangala, who played at Euro 2024, had a role in Lyon's turnaround last season as they climbed out of the relegation zone to secure a sixth-place finish.