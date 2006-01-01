Algeria's Said Benrahma leaves West Ham in permanent move to Lyon

Algeria winger Said Benrahma (28) sealed a permanent move from West Ham to French club Lyon for an undisclosed fee on Sunday.

Benrahma spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon and scored three times in 12 Ligue 1 appearances.

Lyon paid a reported £5 million loan fee to secure Benrahma's initial spell in France and are believed to have triggered the permanent deal with a £12.3 million offer.

Benrahma joined West Ham from Brentford in 2020 and bagged 24 goals in 155 games for the east London club.

He was part of West Ham's memorable run to win the 2023 Europa Conference League, scoring a penalty in the 2-1 victory over Fiorentina that secured the club's first major trophy since 1980.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Said for his contribution and wish him the best for the future," a West Ham statement said.