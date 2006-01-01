Algeria's Said Benrahma leaves West Ham in permanent move to Lyon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Algeria's Said Benrahma leaves West Ham in permanent move to Lyon

Algeria's Said Benrahma leaves West Ham in permanent move to Lyon

Benrahma is leaving West Ham
Benrahma is leaving West HamProfimedia
Algeria winger Said Benrahma (28) sealed a permanent move from West Ham to French club Lyon for an undisclosed fee on Sunday.

Benrahma spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon and scored three times in 12 Ligue 1 appearances.

Lyon paid a reported £5 million loan fee to secure Benrahma's initial spell in France and are believed to have triggered the permanent deal with a £12.3 million offer.

Benrahma joined West Ham from Brentford in 2020 and bagged 24 goals in 155 games for the east London club.

He was part of West Ham's memorable run to win the 2023 Europa Conference League, scoring a penalty in the 2-1 victory over Fiorentina that secured the club's first major trophy since 1980.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Said for his contribution and wish him the best for the future," a West Ham statement said.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Benrahma SaidWest HamLyonTransfer News
Related Articles
Marseille reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United
West Ham sign teenage Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudis hunt for big-name striker, Manchester United target centre-back
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Douglas Luiz joins Juventus, Chelsea close in on Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall
Updated
EURO 2024 Tracker: Mainoo starts for England in last-16 clash against Slovakia
Updated
Juventus sign Brazil star Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on long-term deal
COSAFA Cup 2024: Affane Said Djambae’s brace helps Comoros to sink 10-man Kenya
Luciano Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling
Lack of ideas and only one win: England's disappointing EUROs so far
Goal-shy Danes head home leaving Hjulmand with questions to answer
England seek spark against Slovakia to take advantage of soft draw
Willy Sagnol revels in leading Georgia on remarkable EURO 2024 run
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Transfer News LIVE: Douglas Luiz joins Juventus, Chelsea close in on Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall
Switzerland dump defending champions Italy out of EURO 2024
Italian coach Luciano Spalletti takes responsibility for early exit from EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings