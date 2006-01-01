West Ham sign teenage Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras

West Ham on Thursday announced the signing of teenage Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme (18) from Palmeiras on a five-year contract for a reported fee of £25 million.

The talent will complete his transfer on Friday when the summer transfer window officially opens, subject to international clearance and a work permit being issued.

West Ham said Guilherme, who has been capped for Brazil at Under-20 level, was identified as a priority target by technical director Tim Steidten and new manager Julen Lopetegui.

"He is technically very gifted, but also has very good physical qualities - great pace, strength and stamina, and these are traits that will help him to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and English football," said Steidten.

"Luis is obviously still very young, but we have no doubt that he is ready to make an impact in the first team here."

Guilherme said: "The Premier League is the best league in the world. I believe I'll improve a lot here with the entire staff at West Ham, which is crucial for my development.

"Growing up, whenever I had the chance, I watched English football. Seeing how it is and now being able to play here is an incredible feeling."

West Ham, who parted ways with manager David Moyes at the end of the 2023/24 season, finished ninth in the Premier League table.