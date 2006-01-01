Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Aston Villa re-sign Hull winger Jaden Philogene for £20 million

Aston Villa re-sign Hull winger Jaden Philogene for £20 million

Philogene spent a year with Hull
Philogene spent a year with HullAFP
Aston Villa re-signed Hull winger Jaden Philogene (22) in a deal worth a reported £20 million on Friday.

Philogene agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club, who he left to join Championship side Hull just 12 months ago.

The Villa youth academy graduate spent time on loan at Cardiff and Stoke before moving to Hull in 2023.

He scored 12 goals in 32 Championship appearances for Hull, sparking a race for his signature that also included Ipswich and Everton.

Ipswich had reportedly agreed a deal to sign Philogene last week, but a clause in the original sale to Hull gave Villa the right to match any bid.

The winger chose a return to his former club over a move to Ipswich, who won promotion to the Premier League last season.

Philogene made three top-flight appearances for Villa in his first spell, but is hoping to make a bigger impact for Unai Emery's men as they look forward to a long-awaited return to the Champions League next season.

"It feels amazing, it's like I'm back at home," Philogene said. "Unai spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time.

"He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I'm going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play."

Mentions
FootballPhilogene JadenAston VillaPremier LeagueTransfer News
Related Articles
Aston Villa sign exciting youngsters Iling Junior & Barrenechea from Juventus
Chelsea sign teenager Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa on long-term deal
Aston Villa confirm the signing of left-back Maatsen from Chelsea
Show more
Football
FA identify 'number of candidates' to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham in talks for Kante, Milan announce Morata signing
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: EURO 2024 joint-top scorer Ivan Schranz on Slovakia's run and England heartbreak
World Cup winner Jerome Boateng let off with warning in assault retrial
Alvaro Morata leaves Atletico to join AC Milan on four-year deal
Friedkin Group pulls out of talks to buy majority stake in Everton
Updated
Kasper Hjulmand steps down as Denmark coach after disappointing EURO 2024 showing
Updated
Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen sign forward Martin Terrier from Rennes
Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United have less depth than Premier League rivals
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham in talks for Kante, Milan announce Morata signing
What Team GB's Olympic football squad could have looked like in Paris
Rafael Nadal powers past Cameron Norrie to reach Bastad quarter-finals
Manchester United announce signing of highly-rated teenage defender Leny Yoro from Lille

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings