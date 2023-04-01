AFCON 2023: Guinea put one foot in second round with crucial win over Gambia

Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia

Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia

Guinea took a giant step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the third straight tournament after a narrow 1-0 win over The Gambia.

Having opened their AFCON campaign with a cagey draw against Cameroon on Monday, Kaba Diawara’s men knew an improved performance was needed against the competition’s lowest-ranked nation.

Guinea dominated possession in the early stages as they looked to stamp their authority on the contest, but the Gambian defence held firm to restrict the National Elephants to little in terms of goalmouth action.

Undeterred, Guinea continued to dominate as the first half progressed, and Diawara’s side came within inches of a breakthrough shortly after the half-hour mark when Mohamed Bayo swept a crisp first-time effort against the base of the post.

That proved to be the best chance of the opening period, as Baboucarr Gaye saved comfortably from a tame Bayo header to keep the scores level at the break.

Key match stats Flashscore

Guinea carried their momentum into the early stages of the second half, but Gaye again stood firm in the Gambian goal, thwarting a dangerous low effort from Sekou Sylla.

The one-way traffic showed no signs of letting up, and the National Elephants finally made their pressure count in the 69th minute when Aguibou Camara stretched to convert from Morgan Guilavogui’s clever cut-back.

Determined to put the game beyond doubt, Guinea went in pursuit of a quickfire second, but Bayo was denied by the woodwork for a second time after lifting a delicate strike over the body of Gaye.

Grateful for that reprieve, the Scorpions pushed for a late equaliser with time ticking away, but despite a couple of half-chances, the Guinean rearguard held firm to secure victory, extending their impressive form to just one defeat in their last eight internationals (W4, D3).

Group C Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aguibou Camara (Guinea)

See all the match stats here.