AFCON 2023: Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into knock-outs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into AFCON knock-outs
Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into AFCON knock-outs
Senegal defeated Cameroon 3-1
Senegal defeated Cameroon 3-1
AFP
Ismaila Sarr’s (25) goal and assist helped reigning Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions Senegal qualify for the knockout stages with a 3-1 win over Cameroon, extending their unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions.

This match between two of the continent’s heavyweights offered plenty of intrigue as the defending champions faced the five-time winners in Yamoussoukro.

Given the two sides’ contrasting form, it was not hugely surprising when Aliou Cisse’s side drew first blood thanks to Ismaila Sarr’s opener.

He gave Senegal the lead in the 16th minute as Cameroon failed to clear away Lamine Camara’s corner, and the Marseille man’s effort took a hefty deflection off Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa before beating Andre Onana.

The returning Manchester United goalkeeper hardly covered himself in glory with a weak punched clearance, allowing Sarr to profit, and consigning the Indomitable Lions to a fourth consecutive game without a clean sheet in all competitions. Cisse’s men were searching for a second before the break, but Enzo Tchato made a superb block to deny Sadio Mane from a tight angle.

Senegal were asking more questions after the restart without testing Onana again, but his Cameroon counterpart, Edouard Mendy, remained untroubled between the sticks.

Rigobert Song’s side had failed to muster a solitary shot on target heading into the final 25 minutes, and there was audible discontent from the fans when Moumi Ngamaleu’s cross drifted harmlessly high over the target.

Habib Diallo effectively killed off the contest with a second Lions of Teranga goal in the 71st minute, sliding home to meet Sarr’s delivery from the right in what was Senegal’s first attempt on goal in the second half. It was a well-worked goal from the holders, but the lack of intensity and defensive sloppiness from Rigobert Song’s men was a worrying sight.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Cisse’s side had concerns of his own when Diallo was carried off on a stretcher heading into the final 10 minutes, with Nicolas Jackson entering the fray, while Iliman Ndiaye replaced Sarr.

Those worries were heightened when Cameroon halved the deficit with their first attempt on target as Jean-Charles Castelletto powered home a brilliant header from Olivier Ntcham’s cross.

This seemed to wake the Indomitable Lions from their slumber, yet Georges-Kevin Nkoudou headed wide deep into stoppage time. It proved to be a costly miss, with Mane caressing a finish into the bottom corner just seconds later.

Despite the nervy finish, Senegal did enough to secure safe passage into the last 16, leaving Cameroon with only one victory in their last eight games across all competitions. Meanwhile, qualification remains very much in the balance for Song’s out-of-form side heading into their final group stage clash against The Gambia on Tuesday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

See all the match stats here.

Share this report on Facebook.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsCameroonSenegalAfrican football
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: AFCON continues as Leipzig take on Leverkusen in top-of-the-table clash
Onana back training with Cameroon and likely to play next match
AFCON 2023: Who are the main contenders for the trophy?
Show more
Football
Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia
Football Tracker: Inter smash Lazio to reach Super Cup final, Alaves and Guinea win
Updated
Dominant Inter cruise into Italian Super Cup final after beating Lazio by three
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over minnows Hong Kong
Al Ittihad 'furious' with Karim Benzema for returning to club 17 days late
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
Updated
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings