Editors' Picks: AFCON continues as Leipzig take on Leverkusen in top-of-the-table clash

Across the globe, from Ivory Coast to Melbourne, from Germany to the US, this weekend is set for more sporting drama. Our Flashscore editors have their say on what you should be tuning into over the coming days.

Here's what we're watching this weekend in the wide world of sports.

Friday, January 19th

With several of the big-named favourites such as Ghana, Egypt and Nigeria all dropping points in the Africa Cup of Nations’ opening round of fixtures, reigning champions Senegal laid down an early marker with a convincing 3-0 victory over Gambia.

A clash against 2017 winners Cameroon on Friday evening promises to be a more challenging assignment though, with the Indomitable Lions progressing from 10 of the last 11 AFCON group stages.

Despite that impressive record, anything less than a victory on Friday evening would leave Cameroon looking nervously over their shoulders after picking up just a point in Monday’s opener against Guinea.

Rigobert Song will be hoping to welcome back star player and captain Vincent Aboubakar against Senegal after the striker picked up an injury in the lead-up to the tournament, while Manchester United’s Andre Onana is set to return in goal.

The latter will need to be on top form against a potent Senegalese front-line including the likes of Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr. Furthermore, 20-year-old midfielder Lamine Camara looks set for a breakthrough tournament after a superb two-goal display on Monday.

The pressure is on Cameroon to deal with those threats, setting up a fascinating clash between two of the powerhouses of African football. You won’t want to miss it!

Saturday, January 20th

Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side face a stern test of their title credentials on Saturday evening when they travel to fourth-placed RB Leipzig in a mouthwatering clash at the top of the Bundesliga. Fresh from a dramatic last-gasp victory over Augsburg last weekend, Die Werkself remain four points clear of Bayern Munich at the summit, albeit having played a game more than the Bavarians.

However, despite picking up an impressive 45 points from their opening 17 league matches (the fourth-highest tally at this stage in Bundesliga history), Leverkusen know there’s no room for complacency as they prepare for one of the toughest away trips of the campaign. Furthermore, with several key players away at the Africa Cup of Nations and talisman Victor Boniface ruled out until April, there really is nothing to separate the two sides.

Bundesliga standings Flashscore

Leipzig are one of the best counter-attacking teams in Europe, with explosive pace and creativity all over the pitch. Lois Openda has hit the ground running with 15 goals already in all competitions, while PSG loanee Xavi Simons exudes quality in the final third.

Add into the mix the energy of Xaver Schlager in midfield as well as the marauding presence of Benjamin Henrichs at full-back, and you’ve got yourself a team tailor-made to play high-octane football.

One of the few teams that can rival Leipzig in terms of attacking intent is Leverkusen. Key to that is the return of Florian Wirtz, who’s rediscovered his best form this season after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Marco Rose’s men will not only have to deal with Wirtz, but also the deadly duo of Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo on both wings. It’s a fixture that rarely disappoints, so sit back and enjoy!

Australian Open - Cameron Norrie v Casper Ruud

There is every reason to be excited for this clash between two big names in the world of men’s tennis, especially after they were both involved in five-set second-round thrillers.

Firstly, on Wednesday Cam Norrie came from two sets down to complete a stunning comeback against Italian Giulio Zeppieri to win in five sets. Then on Thursday, Casper Ruud also went the full distance in a match which saw momentum move back and forth like a yoyo. Ruud, like Norrie, was able to come out on top and after four hours of play, he safely avoided an upset against home favourite Max Purcell.

So, Sunday’s encounter is unlikely to be dull and might well go all the way. Although we are sure both players would prefer a routine win to save some fuel in the tank for the back end of the tournament.

At 25, Ruud has already made three Grand Slam finals and whilst the round of 16 is the furthest he’s been at Melbourne, the Norwegian has more experience than Norrie in making it to the back end of majors. Norrie though will take confidence from his impressive comeback on Wednesday and having an extra day's rest could be crucial ahead of a match which could well go the distance.

What adds further intrigue to this encounter is that Ruud and Norrie’s similar play styles (favouring baseline rallies) could cause an unwanted clash for both players. Ruud has been criticised at times for his defensive style which relies heavily on defending from behind the baseline. Norrie also likes baseline rallies and uses a lot of top spin in an attempt to neutralise his opponent. But it could be a long match if both players take a defensive and cautious approach on Sunday.

So the emphasis is on one of the two to be more aggressive and take the game to their opponent. Whichever way it goes, this is not one to miss - it should be box-office entertainment.

Monday, January 22nd

After the blizzards in Buffalo last week that saw the Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in the NFL's first postseason weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs come to town.

It is the blockbuster tie of the divisional round with both sides looking to their quarterbacks, Josh Allen (Buffalo) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City), to lead their teams into next week's Championship round.

Both have had stellar seasons, and incredibly, despite winning it all in the past, this is Mahomes' first play-off game on the road - showing just how dominant his side have been in recent seasons.

The weather will once again play a factor. Both teams played in frigid conditions last week, and it is likely to be the same in the state of New York where minus temperatures are forecast.

Defensively, the Bills have the upper hand over their opponents in every department, and on offence the story is the same. But this is Mahomes in January, and very few teams have been able to stop that. The two sides met at the same stage two years ago with the Chiefs running out 42-36 winners in a thriller at Arrowhead Stadium.

But, in Buffalo, will the script flip this time?