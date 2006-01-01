Homeless Sudan get AFCON campaign underway with victory against Niger

Advertisement
Archive image of Sudan's players listening to the national anthem prior to the start of their Group D AFCON match against Egypt in 2022.
Archive image of Sudan's players listening to the national anthem prior to the start of their Group D AFCON match against Egypt in 2022.Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP
Sudan overcame the handicap of being unable to play at home due to a civil war by defeating Niger 1-0 when 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying kicked off on Wednesday.

They were the only victors with the other three matches, between Comoros and Gambia, Libya and Rwanda and Tanzania and Ethiopia, all drawn.

Fighting between the national army and a paramilitary force in Sudan erupted in April 2023, forcing the national team to train and play abroad since.

Sudan hosted Niger in Juba, capital of neighbouring South Sudan, and a 51st-minute goal from Thailand-based Abo Eisa secured maximum Group F points.

Comoros were another country that could not play at home because there is no international-standard stadium in the country.

They hosted Gambia in the Moroccan Atlantic city of El Jadida and broke the Group A deadlock on 37 minutes through Youssouf M'Changama.

Saudi Pro League midfielder Musa Barrow levelled in first-half added time for the Gambians, and there were no further goals.

The Group D opener between Libya and Rwanda in Tripoli also finished 1-1 with Subhi al Dhawi netting after 17 minutes and Innocent Nshuli equalising two minutes into the second half.

Ethiopia did not manage one shot on target as they drew 0-0 with Tanzania in Group H in Dar es Salaam.

There are seven qualifiers scheduled for Thursday with four former African champions - Algeria, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana and Tunisia - among the nations in action.

FootballAfrica Cup of NationsNigerSudanAfrican footballComorosGambiaEthiopiaLibyaRwandaTanzania
