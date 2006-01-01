Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle

Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle

Sadio Mane also scored against Malawi in their previous game
Sadio Mane also scored against Malawi in their previous gameCEM OZDEL / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP
A 96th-minute winner from Sadio Mane earned Senegal a 1-0 win over Malawi and a place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco next year, but Ghana are in serious danger of missing out after a surprise loss to Sudan on Tuesday.

Senegal had 30 attempts at goal against their hosts but it took until the final seconds for Mane to seal victory with a 25-yard free-kick that curled around the wall and into the bottom corner of the net.

The 2021 winners, who recently parted ways with long-time coach Aliou Cisse, join Burkina Faso as the qualified nations from Group L in the 24-team finals with two more matches to play in the November international window.

Ghana slumped to a 2-0 loss against Sudan in neutral Libya as Ahmed Al-Tash and Mohamed Abdel Rahman scored within three minutes of each other in the second half.

Ghana look set to miss a first continental finals since 2004 having managed a paltry two points from their four games, five adrift of the qualification positions with a difficult trip to pool leaders Angola next up.

Democratic Republic of Congo qualified following a 2-0 victory in Tanzania as Meschack Elia scored a brace, his first in the 88th minute and the second deep into stoppage time. They have a full haul of 12 points from their four games.

Coach Avram Grant’s Zambia claimed an important 1-0 win over Chad to take a big step towards qualification thanks to Kennedy Musonda’s goal 20 minutes from the end.

Gabon are also on course after a 2-0 win over Lesotho in neutral Durban, with Shavy Babicka and Rody Effaghe grabbing goals in the second half.

Uganda beat South Sudan 2-1 in Juba and their qualification will be confirmed later on Tuesday if South Africa win in the Congo.

Rwanda beat Benin 2-1 in Group D with the other fixture on Tuesday between Libya and Nigeria postponed after the latter refused to play over travel chaos in the build-up.

Hosts Morocco, Cameroon and Algeria are the other teams already in the finals line-up.

Check out all the results from AFCON qualifiers here

Mentions
GhanaAfrican footballFootballAfrica Cup of NationsSadio ManeGhanaSenegalSouth SudanMalawi
Related Articles
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros
Ghana held by Sudan as Algeria march on in Cup of Nations qualifiers
Show more
Football
Mbappe 'shocked' to see name linked to Swedish rape investigation
Australia end Japan's winning run as South Korea down Iraq in thriller
Updated
Thomas Tuchel reportedly agrees deal to become next England manager
Updated
Injuries cost top leagues 732 million euros last season with Bundesliga worst hit
Former Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder goes on trial for sexual assault
Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz suffers ankle injury on international duty
Updated
Bayern handed major boost as Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano return to training
Superstar Kylian Mbappe's golden boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines
France match against Israel to go ahead with fans allowed to attend
Most Read
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings