Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya

Nigeria were in the airport for more than 15 hours without support

The Super Eagles have returned to Nigeria following a difficult ordeal in Libya, where they were set to face the Mediterranean Knights in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, originally slated for Tuesday.

In a statement provided to Flashscore by the Nigeria Football Federation, the three-time African champions arrived aboard a chartered flight, landing at Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano for refuelling before continuing to Abuja and Lagos.

“We anticipated some shocks here given the false account of what happened in Nigeria as narrated by their team captain. But we did not expect these shenanigans,” said NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

“What I am seeing is despicable and has no place in the game of football which is meant to foster excellent relationships among nations and bring peoples from diverse cultures, religious persuasions and economic and political interests together in an ambience of peace and joy.”

Following their 1-0 victory over Libya in the first leg of the AFCON qualifier in Uyo, Augustine Eguavoen's squad flew to the North African country, only to be stranded at an abandoned airport for more than 15 hours without assistance.

To make matters worse, the Nigerian embassy in Libya attempted to intervene, but all efforts were unsuccessful, as they required permission from the Libyan government to take action.

Attempts to reach the Libyan Football Federation’s general secretary, Abdul-Nasser, proved futile, as he repeatedly assured that the buses would arrive in "10 minutes," which then turned into "two hours," and eventually stretched to "three hours."

Nigeria's players sleep in the terminal NFF

The only option offered to the team was a three-hour bus journey from Al-Abraq to Benina, where the qualifier was scheduled to take place on Tuesday. However, the Super Eagles declined this proposal due to safety concerns and ultimately decided to boycott the match.

The NFF revealed that two weeks prior, the Nigerian embassy in Tripoli had formally requested permission from authorities in Benghazi to welcome the Nigerian delegation upon arrival. However, this request was reportedly outrightly rejected.

Before the Super Eagles were eventually rescued from the North African country, the Libyan Football Federation released a statement denying any wrongdoing.

It read: “We are deeply concerned about the recent reports surrounding the diversion of the Nigerian national team’s flight ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya.

“While we regret any inconvenience caused, it is essential to note that such incidents can occur due to routine air traffic control protocols, security checks, or logistical challenges that affect international air travel.

“These are standard procedures at airports worldwide, and delays or rerouting, though unfortunate, are not uncommon. We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional.

“There are no grounds to accuse the Libyan security teams or the Libyan Football Federation of deliberately orchestrating this incident. Such actions are inconsistent with our values and principles.”

The statement continued: “We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation. It is important to highlight that just last week, our own national team faced significant challenges upon our arrival in Nigeria for the third match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

“Despite the difficulties we encountered, we did not make public accusations nor question the integrity of the Nigerian authorities. Football, in its essence, unites nations, and we are committed to upholding the spirit of fairness and mutual respect both on and off the field.

“In Libya, we pride ourselves on our hospitality and our welcoming nature. We have always prioritized treating all visiting teams, including our African brothers and other international delegations, with the respect and dignity they deserve.

“Hosting these events is a great honour for us, and we strive to ensure that all teams feel safe and respected as our guests. This commitment to equality and hospitality is a core aspect of our culture and tradition.

“We hope that this misunderstanding can be resolved with understanding and goodwill. Our doors are open to our Nigerian brothers and all African teams, and we continue to promote the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and friendship in the world of football.”

The NFF has lodged a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the continent's football governing body is expected to issue a statement in the coming days.