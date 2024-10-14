Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'

Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'

Updated
Nigeria's players have opted not to face Libya
Nigeria's players have opted not to face LibyaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Karpushev / Profimedia
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said it will fly the country's team back to the country Monday after alleged "inhumane treatment" in Libya ahead of a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

"Players have resolved not to play the match any longer as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home," said NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire.

A formal complaint by Nigeria has also been sent to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Nigerian team have been held at an abandoned airport in Libya for more than 15 hours since their chartered flight landed Sunday.

The Nigerian embassy in Libya reportedly cannot intervene as they would need permission to do so from the Libyan government.

Captain William Troost-Ekong said the team will not play the game and they will not make a three-hour bus ride from Al-Abraq to Benina, where the qualifier was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, for safety reasons.

"As the team captain together with the team we have decided that we will NOT play this game," he posted on social media.

"Let them have the points.

"We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here even with security it's not safe. We can only imagine what the hotel or food would be like given to us if we continued."

Former African footballer of the year Victor Ikpeba, who accompanied the team to Libya, has urged for stiff sanctions against Libya and supported the decision to boycott the match.

"If CAF know their job, Libya ought to be banned from international football," he told AFP.

"This is a high-risk country and one really wonders who approved for Libya to be playing their games at home.

"I played for the Super Eagles for 10 years and I never experienced what I have in Libya in the last hours."

"The team are not safe, those of us travelling with them are also not safe," he added.

"We were locked up in an abandoned airport for more than 10 hours like hostages.

"The team will call off their bluff and not play this match."

Soon after, Troost-Ekong gave his followers another update, suggesting that fuel in the airport needed for the plane was deliberately withheld to delay his side.

The Libyan Football Federation have "firmly rejected" all accusations of wrongdoing as they blamed it on a "misunderstanding".

In a statement on X, they explained: "We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation.

"It is important to highlight that just last week, our own national team faced significant challenges upon our arrival in Nigeria for the third match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification."

On Friday, Nigeria beat Libya 1-0 in the southern city of Uyo.

They lead Group D with seven points from three matches, while Libya are bottom of the standings on one point.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsNigeriaLibyaAfrican footballNigeria
Related Articles
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros
Nigeria vs Libya: Where the AFCON qualifier will be won and lost
Show more
Football
Football leagues file EU complaint against FIFA in calendar dispute
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
FIFA to open 'global dialogue' on transfer system after Lassana Diarra ruling
Rice praises 'unbelievable' England interim manager Carsley as uncertainty mounts
Leandro Romangoli steps down as San Lorenzo head coach
Winners and Losers: Arnautovic leads free-scoring Austria as Van Dijk sees red
Australia look to flip the script and ruin Japan's World Cup party
Marko Arnautovic admits Austria back in business after Norway thrashing
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti keeping options open for Israel Nations League match
Most Read
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters
Ex-captain Babar dropped from Pakistan's Test squad against England
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings