Nigeria vs Libya: Where the AFCON qualifier will be won and lost

Boniface is set to be a key player for Nigeria
Boniface is set to be a key player for Nigeria
Nigeria will look to extend their unbeaten streak in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series as they host Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Super Eagles are on track to secure a spot in the biennial African tournament after a convincing win against Benin Republic and a draw with Rwanda. In contrast, the Mediterranean Knights are facing a different situation.

The hiring of Nasser Al-Hadhiri as the new head coach of Libya, following the dismissal of Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic, could be a significant boost for the North African team, which last participated in AFCON when it was co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

With the eyes of all African football fans focused on this showdown, several key factors could determine who comes out on top in the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Maximizing Victor Boniface's potential

The Bayer Leverkusen striker has been in stellar form lately, netting five goals in his last six appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

However, this hasn’t translated to his performances with the Super Eagles, as the 23-year-old has yet to score in any of his eight matches, which doesn't accurately reflect his true quality.

Boniface has been in fabulous goalscoring form for Leverkusen
Boniface has been in fabulous goalscoring form for Leverkusen

With reigning African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen sidelined for this match due to fitness issues, the goal-scoring duties fall to Boniface.

While the former Bodo/Glimt player can be a formidable threat when at his best, Augustine Eguavoen’s coaching staff must make a concerted effort to develop a strategy that creates scoring opportunities for the Germany-based striker.

Stop the Libyans from Scoring First

Considering that the Libyans scored first in their last two matches, it highlights the potential threat they could pose in Uyo.

Conversely, Nigeria haven’t faced the challenge of coming from behind in their last two matches, a situation Al-Hadhiri's team will aim to alter in Douala.

Statistically, the Super Eagles often struggle when they concede first. To avoid anything less than a victory, they must be rock solid in defence and capitalize on the opportunities that come their way.

Leveraging Offensive Strategies

Aside from Osimhen, who is sidelined due to injury, Nigeria has 23 fully fit players available, while Libya can choose from 28 players.

With seven strikers on the roster, coach Augustine Eguavoen has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal as they face the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up.

This means the hosts will have plenty of choices to choose from, effectively minimizing the potential impact of the Galatasaray striker's absence.

To this end, coach Eguavoen should capitalize on the strength of his attacking line to secure a result, ideally before the hour mark.

Handling Set-Pieces, Crosses, and Counterattacks

In Nigeria's recent international matches, there were attempts to send long balls behind the defence, but they were largely thwarted.

This is likely to happen again against the Libyans due to their style of play. The Super Eagles need to be cautious about committing fouls in dangerous areas, as the North Africans have skilled set-piece specialists.

William Troost-Ekong and his teammates must maintain full concentration from start to finish, as being caught off guard by the visitors could be costly.

Super Eagles must neutralize Al-Musrati

At his best, 28-year-old Moatasem Al-Musrati is nearly impossible to handle in midfield.

His strength and ball distribution skills have been on full display this season for Turkish giants Besiktas

Al-Musrati will be key in midfield for Libya
Al-Musrati will be key in midfield for Libya

While the Super Eagles have quality in midfield, he still poses a significant threat when he's at his best.

Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka will need to use their expertise to prevent the Vitória Guimarães player from causing chaos.

Shina Oludare
Shina Oludare
