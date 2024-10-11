When is the AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Libya and how can you watch?

Libya will be aiming to rekindle their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as they face off against three-time African champions Nigeria on the road.

The Mediterranean Knights began their campaign on uncertain ground, managing only a 1-1 draw with Rwanda after taking an early lead at Tripoli Stadium. They then faced a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Abidjan, where, like in the match against Rwanda, they again started strong by scoring first.

Under the guidance of a new coach, Libya will be looking to stop the Super Eagles, who currently lead Group D. Augustine Eguavoen's team remains unbeaten in their first two matches, having secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Gernot Rohr's Cheetahs and a goalless draw with Rwanda.

Nigeria will approach this match with great optimism, having won all four previous encounters against Libya. Their most recent victory was a thrilling 3-2 win over the North Africans on October 16, 2018, in Sfax, Tunisia.

Below, Flashscore provides all the essential details, including how to watch, information on the referees, and more.

When is the AFCON qualifier?

The match between Rwanda and Nigeria is scheduled for 18:00 CET on Friday, October 11.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date: October 11, 2024

Time: 18:00 CET

Channels: SuperSport, AfroSport

Nigeria Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Benjamin Tanimu (Crawley Town, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Aina, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman, Boniface

Libya Squad

Goalkeepers: Murad Al-Wuheeshi (Al-Ahly Benghazi), Abdeljawad Hameida (Al Nasr Benghazi), Mohamed Ayad (Al-Tahaddy), Mohamed Darebi (Abu Salim)

Defenders: Ahmed El Trbi (Al-Ahli Tripoli), Ali Yousef (Club Africain), Subhi Al-Dhawi (Al-Ittihad Tripoli), Mehdi Al-Kout (Al Akhdar), Majdi Erteiba (Al Akhdar), Sanad Bin Ali (Al Nasr Benghazi), Ahmed Saleh (Al Akhdar) Mohammed Al-Shiteewi (Al-Hilal Benghazi), Al Bahlul Bousahmin (Al-Ahly Benghazi)

Midfielders: Faisal Al Badri ( Al-Hilal Benghazi), Abdussalam Tubal (Al-Nasr Benghazi), Omar Al Khouja (Asswehly), Suhaib Shafshuf (Al-Ahly Benghazi), Bader Hassan (Al Nasr Benghazi), Muhanad Madyen (Al-Madina), Osamah Al-Shuraimi (Asswehly), Nouraldin Al-Qulaib (Al-Ahli Tripoli), Ahmed Saad (Al-Hilal Benghazi)

Strikers: Ahmed Krawa'a (Al-Ahli Tripoli), Mouath Eissa (Al-Ittihad Tripoli), Fadel Ali Salama (Al-Ahly Benghazi), Abdulmuyassir Boushibah (Al-Ittihad Misurata), Ezzeddin El Maremi (Al-Hilal Benghazi), Ahmed Elmsmari (Barcelona)

Libya possible XI: Al Wuheeshi, Ali, Musrati, Arteeba, Shafshuf, Al Qulaib, Al Badri, Al laddawi, Ekrawa, El Maremi, Elmsmari

Where is the clash of the titans?

Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Also known as the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, the facility modelled after Allianz Arena is a 30,000 capacity stadium located in Uyo, the state capital of Akwa Ibom.

Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel renamed Akwa Ibom Stadium as Godswill Obot Akpabio International Stadium, immediately following his inauguration ceremony on May 29, 2015, in the stadium.

Godswill Akpabio was the immediate past governor of the state.

What has been said?

Defender Semi Ajayi emphasised the importance of winning against Libya, highlighting the Super Eagles' strong determination to achieve victory.

“We know how important the match is for us, and we’ve worked hard to expect a win. Yes, we’re prepared, we’re determined, and we’re looking forward to getting the three points on Friday,” he told the media.

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong, named MVP of the 2023 AFCON held in Cote d'Ivoire, has expressed a similar sentiment.

He said: “We want to be at the AFCON next year. We cannot afford to miss the tournament in Morocco.

“We’re working hard - players, coaches, officials, everyone - and we hope to achieve our dream.”

Who will officiate the game?

Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga from Malawi will officiate this fixture and will be assisted by his compatriots Mahmoud Abouelregal (Assistant Referee 1), Ahmad Hossam Taha (Assistant Referee 2) with Botswana’s Keabetswe Dintwa as Fourth Official.

Ghanaian official Munkaila Nassam Adam will serve as match commissioner, with Issaka Boubacar from Niger Republic as referee assessor.