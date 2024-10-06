Boniface & Lookman in, Osimhen out of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Libya

Nigeria have announced their 23-man squad for October’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against Libya, with the exclusion of reigning Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen (25).

Following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Benin Republic and a 0-0 draw with Rwanda, the Super Eagles currently lead Group D having accrued four points.

Next up for Augustine Eguavoen’s men is a double-header against the Mediterranean Knights as they hope to secure early qualification for the biennial football showpiece slated for Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed the players expected in camp, with Galatasaray star Osimhen and Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah missing out due to injury.

Red-hot Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, and Sevilla duo of Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho made the cut as well as Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Also included are Nottingham Forest wing-back Ola Aina, Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, and Fulham’s Alex Iwobi.

Nigeria host Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday, October 11th before heading to Benghazi for the reverse encounter at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium, four days later.

All the players are expected in the Akwa Ibom state capital at least by Monday, October 7th.

Nigeria Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Benjamin Tanimu (Crawley Town, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)