Franklin Sasere rallies support for Nigeria ahead of Libya clash, sets Floriana target

Nigeria striker Franklin Sasere (R) in action
Nigeria striker Franklin Sasere (R) in action Floriana media
Floriana striker Franklin Sasere (26) is urging fans to rally behind the Nigeria national team as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya.

The Super Eagles aim to strengthen their position in Group D as they pursue qualification for Morocco 2025, building on their impressive performances against Benin Republic and Rwanda in September.

With the three-time African champions still searching for a permanent coach after Finidi George's resignation, NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen will step in to lead the team against the North Africans.

Considering the high expectations on the 2013 African champions, the former Lugano and Ujpest star urges Nigerians to remain patient with the team, as he believes they will perform well against the Mediterranean Knights.

There are high expectations from the people, but success takes time,” Sasere told Flashscore.com.

So, the (Augustine Eguavoen-led) coaching staff and players deserve support through thick and thin.

That’s how to keep them afloat and with time, the team will improve and make everyone proud—hopefully they will secure victory against Libya.”

Nigeria host the first leg of the double-header at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on October 11th before heading to Benghazi for the return leg four days later.

Every footballer dreams of representing their country at the international level, and the Floriana star is no exception. 

However, his primary focus is on improving his game day by day, rather than dwelling on the ongoing snubs from the Nigeria national team.

He added: “I'm not concerned at all about being called up to the national team—maybe a few years ago I was, but not anymore

My main focus now is to improve every day and stay positive in my football career. It’s important to maintain mental stability, so I’m committed to staying grounded, doing my best, and enjoying the journey.”

Sasere reflects on strong Floriana performances 

After facing a challenging period filled with injuries at Hungarian giants Ujpest, Sasere made the move to 26-time Maltese Premier League champions, Floriana.

That move appears to be a brilliant decision, as the former Sunshine Stars man has found his scoring touch again, netting five goals in his last five matches, including a brace against Naxxar Lions. 

He is also on course for the top scorer’s prize, but he remains grounded and focused: “It’s not really a secret. I’ve played in the league before, so I’m familiar with some of the opponents

“The key for me is getting the chance to play and staying on the pitch for most of the game.

Nothing has really changed in the effort I've put in since arriving at Floriana. I’ve been working just as hard here as I did in Ujpest, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out there due to certain circumstances.”

Since their exit from the UEFA Conference League, Floriana have regrouped into a formidable team, remaining unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Sasere attributes this resurgence to the outstanding leadership of manager Darren Abdilla, while also discussing his own personal goals. 

He added: “I believe it’s a collective team effort, and coach Darren Abdilla is incredibly insightful. He analyzes our opponents before each match and devises the perfect strategies to counter their tactics

“My main desire is to stay on the pitch injury-free and contribute my best to help the team win the league. 

I truly value teamwork, so I’m focused on working hard alongside my teammates to achieve our collective goal rather than seeking individual recognition.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
