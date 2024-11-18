Troost-Ekong out as Lookman & Hakimi make African Player of the Year final shortlist

Ademola Lookman is nominated for CAF's African Player of the Year

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the top five nominees for the 2024 African Player of the Year award, with Nigeria's Ademola Lookman (27) and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi (26) among those making the shortlist.

Rounding out the list are Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast/Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns).

CAF initially released a ten-man shortlist in October but has now trimmed it to five nominees. Notable omissions include Africa Cup of Nations MVP William Troost-Ekong, Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba - who was pivotal in Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run last season - and DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba.

The 2024 edition of the CAF Awards, scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16th, will crown a new African Player of the Year following the exclusion of Nigeria and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen from the final nominees.

According to CAF, the awards will recognize performances from the period between January 2024 and October 2024.

Williams has earned his second nomination in the Goalkeeper of the Year category. He will be aiming to surpass Manchester United and Cameroon star Andre Onana, Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali, Ivory Coast’s Yahia Fofana, and Egypt’s Mostafa Shobeir to claim the top spot.

South Africa’s Williams is in contention for a third award, having also been nominated for CAF’s Interclub Player of the Year. He is joined on the shortlist by Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso/RS Berkane), Ahmed Sayed 'Zizo' (Egypt/Zamalek), Hussein El Shahat (Egypt/Al Ahly), and Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt/Al Ahly).

The shortlist for the Men's National Team of the Year includes reigning African champions Ivory Coast, along with Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan and DR Congo.

The Coach of the Year shortlist features Pedro Goncalves (Angola), Emerse Fae (Ivory Coast), Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo), Marcel Koller (Al Ahly), and Hugo Broos (South Africa)

Al Ahly (Egypt), Zamalek (Egypt), RS Berkane (Morocco), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), and Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) will compete for the Men's Club of the Year honours.

Nominations in full:

Player of the Year

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast/Brighton & Hove Albion)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria/ Atalanta)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Manchester United)

Yahia Fofana (Ivory Coast/Angers SCO)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt/Al Ahly)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria/Chippa United)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso/RS Berkane)

Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’ (Egypt/Zamalek)

Hussein El Shahat (Egypt/Al Ahly)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt/Al Ahly)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year

Pedro Goncalves (Angola)

Emerse Fae (Ivory Coast)

Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo)

Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

Hugo Broos (South Africa)

Young Player of the Year

Karim Konate (Ivory Coast/Salzburg)

Oumar Diakite (Ivory Coast/Reims)

Yankuba Minteh (Gambia/Brighton & Hove Albion)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco/AS Monaco)

Lamine Camara (Senegal/AS Monaco)

Club of the Year

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

National Team of the Year

Ivory Coast

DR Congo

Nigeria

South Africa

Sudan