Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan

Ademola Lookman (left) of Nigeria celebrates after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria face Benin Republic in Thursday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

In the first leg in Uyo, the Super Eagles clinched a 3-0 victory over the Cheetahs, with Ademola Lookman scoring twice and super-sub Victor Osimhen adding a third goal.

A point against the hosts would guarantee them a ticket to the African football showpiece billed for Morocco.

For Gernot Rohr’s men, they would be aiming to avenge their loss to the three-time African champions, which would boost their bid to qualify having missed the last two editions.

Both sides have some talented players though and it will be an intriguing match-up. Flashscore.com looks at key areas that could decide the game.

Nigeria's attack vs Benin's defence

The Super Eagles head into Thursday’s game with an impressive attacking record. The three-time African champions have found the net in 13 of their 16 matches in 2024, racking up a total of 19 goals.

With Osimhen and Lookman both expected to start in Abidjan, their sharp form and penetrating runs will be crucial in disrupting a defence known for its strength in aerial duels and shot-blocking.

Meanwhile, the Benin Republic has struggled defensively, with the Cheetahs conceding 10 goals in their last eight matches - a statistic that highlights their vulnerability under sustained pressure on the backline.

How on earth do you stop Lookman?

It’s a valid question and one that few have been able to answer so far. The former England youth international is undoubtedly one of Africa's top players at the moment.

Lookman, poised to succeed Victor Osimhen as Africa’s Player of the Year, has recorded six goals and four assists in his last nine appearances for Atalanta.

Notably, he scored twice in the 3-0 rout of Benin during the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Barring any fitness issues, his speed and skill could push Gernot Rohr’s side to sit deeper than usual, opening up space between the lines for other forwards to drop in and giving Alex Iwobi plenty of room to drive forward.

Mounie’s influence

Although Benin Republic may have a lower profile compared to Nigeria, they have their own standout players, with Steve Mounie being a key figure whom the rest of the squad will look to for inspiration.

The 30-year-old has yet to score for Augsburg since his transfer from Brest on July 5th, 2024, but his form on international duty has been impressive.

In his last five appearances for Benin, he has scored three times, including one goal in the World Cup qualifying victory over Nigeria.

He could jeopardize Nigeria’s chances of securing a win if allowed too much freedom, so coach Augustine Eguavoen must urge captain William Troost-Ekong and the defence to assert control in that area and limit his opportunities.

Interestingly, if he plays in this crucial matchup, he will become the fifth-highest appearance-maker, matching Damien Chrysostome's record set back in 2011.

Midfield magic: A clash of maestros

Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka have established an excellent partnership at the heart of Nigeria’s midfield under Eguavoen.

Former Brentford star Onyeka has been quietly outstanding in each game, expertly intercepting threats and reading the play. His defensive coverage has allowed other midfielders the freedom to fully express themselves in the heart of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Ndidi won’t be restricted by Eguavoen’s defensive tactics; he’ll have the freedom to push forward and influence the game. With Ndidi, there’s no unnecessary flair- just smart decisions made at the right moments.

Despite their quality, the duo’s ability to control the midfield against Matteo Ahlinvi, Sessi D’Almeida, and Hassane Imourane could be pivotal in determining the outcome in Abidjan.