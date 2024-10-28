EXCLUSIVE: Ghana legend Agyemang-Badu picks Ademola Lookman as Africa's best

Lookman is one of the favourites to win the award

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (33) predicts a bright future for Mohammed Kudus (24) despite his omission from the African Player of the Year shortlist.

The Confederation of African Football announced a 10-man shortlist featuring Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, South Africa's Ronwell Williams, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, and DR Congo's Chancel Mbemba.

However, Kudus was left off the list despite scoring 14 goals and providing six assists across 45 appearances in all competitions during his first season at West Ham United, where he helped the team secure ninth place in the Premier League and reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Although the former Udinese star expected his compatriot to be nominated, he remains confident that his time will come and has tipped Atalanta’s Lookman to succeed Victor Osimhen as Africa’s football king.

"I was hoping he would make the shortlist, but there were also many outstanding players who did exceptional work in Africa last year," Agyemang-Badu told Flashscore.

"He's still young and has plenty of opportunities to be crowned Africa's best. He just needs to stay focused, keep learning, and continue growing. His time will come - it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

"Without a doubt, one of my favorite players, Lookman, has been outstanding for both his club and country. I fully support him to win the award."

Legendary Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew was the last Ghanaian to be named Africa’s best in 1992. Although Samuel Kuffour, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, and Dede Ayew all finished in the top three, none were able to achieve that honour.

Agyemang-Badu explains the challenges that have made it difficult for any Black Stars player to break the 32-year-old jinx.

He continued: "We have been performing well, but not to the level required for nominations for this kind of award. Partey was making a strong push, but unfortunately, injuries hindered him significantly.

“It’s disappointing for us, but we still have young, talented players like Kudus, Abdul Fatawu, and others. Right now, it’s time to support our Nigerian brothers. Our moment will come soon.”

Agyemang-Badu backs Issah and Antwi

Ghana has something to celebrate as young talents Abdul Aziz Issah and John Antwi have been nominated for the Interclub Player of the Year (men) alongside Al Ahly's Egyptian duo, Hussein El Shahat and Mostafa Shobeir.

For the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winner, the nomination of the Dream FC players represents a significant achievement for the Ghana Premier League and indicates that it wouldn't be a bad idea for the duo to receive a call-up to the Black Stars.

"This is a great achievement for Ghana football, particularly for the Ghana Premier League. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the GFA president, Kurt Okraku - his team at Dreams FC has done an incredible job in Africa," he stated.

“John Antwi is a player I have been advocating for to receive a call-up to the Ghana senior national team. He won the top scorer award at the Confederation Cup, and I believe he deserves a spot in the Black Stars.

“He deserves his nomination; I’ve watched his games, so I wasn’t surprised to see his name. There’s also a young talent, Issah, who just signed with Barcelona - he’s an exceptional footballer.

“I’ve watched him play for both the Ghana U20 team and his club. I’m thrilled for them, and it's great to see the Ghana Premier League getting recognition. We need to keep pushing forward. I’m a very happy man.

“Ronwell Williams has done an excellent job, and any of the nominees could win. However, I’ll be cheering for my fellow Ghanaians. Regardless of the outcome, I’m incredibly proud of them (Issah & Antwi).

Agyemang-Badu: Kudus is a legend in the making

After three years at Ajax, Kudus transferred to West Ham on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reportedly around €44.5 million (£38 million) with additional performance-related add-ons.

In doing so, he became the third Ghanaian to play for West Ham, following in the footsteps of John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.

Additionally, he is now the second most expensive Ghanaian footballer of all time, just behind Thomas Partey.

His immediate impact at West Ham has been praised by Agyemang-Badu, who believes that Kudus' current trajectory could lead him to join the ranks of Africa's football greats.

"That’s my star player! He’s incredibly talented and exudes confidence, which I really admire. At such a young age, he has the potential to develop into an even better player,” he added.

“Mistakes are a natural part of football, and he just needs encouragement and support. I truly believe he will become one of the greatest players to emerge from Africa.

"His transition from Ajax to West Ham was impressive; his first year was fantastic, and he performed exceptionally well. He chose a club that wouldn't place excessive pressure on him and matched his level of play. I believe he made an excellent decision.

"This year, he started off strong, but unfortunately, emotions got the better of him, resulting in a red card (against Tottenham).

“Being young, he will learn from this experience and improve. Gradually, we will see him progress and potentially join some of the greatest clubs in the world."