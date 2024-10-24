EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Abdul Rashid Adam starts trials at West Ham
Adam is expected to spend the next few weeks in London with the Hammers youth team as he garners experience.
West Ham technical director Tim Steidten sanctioned the move as Adam has been training with West Ham’s U18s
The talented defender is currently a player for Ghana Division 2 side Benab FC.
The 18-year-old is highly rated and has already featured for Ghana’s U20 team.
He’s versatile and can play at either left back or left centre back.
It comes as no surprise to see the Ghanaian opt for Trent Alexander-Arnold as his role model given his attacking prowess.
Adam loves to bomb forward and has a knack for delivering accurate crosses and passes in the final third.
He will be looking to follow in the path of compatriot Joseph Anang, who joined West Ham after a successful trial.