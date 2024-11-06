Atalanta’s Lookman and Fulham’s Iwobi headline Nigeria squad for Rwanda and Benin

Nigeria's XI against Cote D'Ivoire in the last AFCON final

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced Nigeria’s 23-man squad for this month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Rwanda and Benin Republic.

Currently leading Group D, having accrued 10 points from four matches, the Super Eagles need at least a draw in their remaining two fixtures to confirm their place in Morocco.

For these games, Nigeria will be relying on Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen and Fulham duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey to secure victories over the Cheetahs and Amavubi.

Regular suspects Samuel Chukwueze, William Troost-Ekong, Kelechi Iheanacho and Bayer Leverkusen goal machine Victor Boniface are also included in the star-studded squad.

Thanks to his impressive displays for Nigeria Professional Football League side Nasarawa United, Victor Collins has earned a maiden call-up to the senior team, while Real Sociedad star Sadiq Umar stages a return after a long spell out with injury.

In the goalkeeping department, coach Augustine Eguavoen would expect a fierce battle for the spot between CAF Awards nominee Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye and Ethiopia-based Anas Obasogie.

Nigeria will face Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic on November 14th at the Stade Felix-Houphouet-Boigny before heading to Uyo for their final qualifier against Rwanda four days later at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Eguavoen’s men finished second at the last edition of the competition staged in Cote d’Ivoire. After an impressive run in the football showpiece, they bowed out to the hosts Elephants in the final.

Nigeria full squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy), Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema, Ethiopia)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista, Portugal), Gabriel Osho (Auxerre, France), Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England), Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England), Victor Collins (Nasarawa United)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy), Frank Onyeka (Augsburg, Germany), Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla, Spain), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Moses Simon (Nantes, France), Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain)

