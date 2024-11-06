Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Atalanta’s Lookman and Fulham’s Iwobi headline Nigeria squad for Rwanda and Benin

Atalanta’s Lookman and Fulham’s Iwobi headline Nigeria squad for Rwanda and Benin

Shina Oludare
Nigeria's XI against Cote D'Ivoire in the last AFCON final
Nigeria's XI against Cote D'Ivoire in the last AFCON finalAFP
The Nigeria Football Federation has announced Nigeria’s 23-man squad for this month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Rwanda and Benin Republic.

Currently leading Group D, having accrued 10 points from four matches, the Super Eagles need at least a draw in their remaining two fixtures to confirm their place in Morocco.

For these games, Nigeria will be relying on Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen and Fulham duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey to secure victories over the Cheetahs and Amavubi.

Regular suspects Samuel Chukwueze, William Troost-Ekong, Kelechi Iheanacho and Bayer Leverkusen goal machine Victor Boniface are also included in the star-studded squad.

Thanks to his impressive displays for Nigeria Professional Football League side Nasarawa United, Victor Collins has earned a maiden call-up to the senior team, while Real Sociedad star Sadiq Umar stages a return after a long spell out with injury.

In the goalkeeping department, coach Augustine Eguavoen would expect a fierce battle for the spot between CAF Awards nominee Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye and Ethiopia-based Anas Obasogie.

Nigeria will face Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic on November 14th at the Stade Felix-Houphouet-Boigny before heading to Uyo for their final qualifier against Rwanda four days later at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Eguavoen’s men finished second at the last edition of the competition staged in Cote d’Ivoire. After an impressive run in the football showpiece, they bowed out to the hosts Elephants in the final.

Nigeria full squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy), Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema, Ethiopia)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista, Portugal), Gabriel Osho (Auxerre, France), Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England), Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England), Victor Collins (Nasarawa United) 

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy), Frank Onyeka (Augsburg, Germany), Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla, Spain), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Moses Simon (Nantes, France), Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain)  

Follow the first qualifier with Flashscore.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
Mentions
FootballNigeriaAfrican footballAfrica Cup of NationsNigeriaRwandaBenin
Related Articles
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month
Oboabona slams Libya over Super Eagles' ordeal and urges strict action from CAF
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings