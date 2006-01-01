Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle

Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle

Nigeria's players spent 16 hours in Bayda reportedly without food or water
Nigeria's players spent 16 hours in Bayda reportedly without food or waterReuters / Luc Gnago
The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) said Nigeria were to blame for the postponement of Tuesday's scheduled Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benghazi after the visitors refused to play the match citing mistreatment on arrival in the country.

Nigerian players and officials were kept in a locked airport for over 16 hours almost 250km away from their intended destination after their charter flight was redirected while on approach to Benghazi and instead landed in Bayda.

They said they had no access to food or water, or contact from Libyan officials during the episode, and decided to fly back to Nigeria on Monday rather than fulfil the fixture.

The LFF had said on Monday that the incident was not deliberate and urged Nigeria to be understanding, adding that their players had also faced travel difficulties last week.

The Confederation of African Football has said it has referred the matter to its disciplinary board.

The LFF said in a statement it deplored the actions taken by the Nigeria Football Federation and that it would take all legal measures to protect the interests of the national team.

"The Libyan Football Federation apologises to the Libyan football fans everywhere and the parties concerned with the arrangements of the match due to the state of confusion caused by the Nigerian Football Federation, which led to the failure to hold the match on time," it added.

The LFF had earlier complained about the treatment of their players and officials on arrival in Nigeria for a qualifier in Uyo last week, which saw their flight land hours away from the match venue and the players endured long travel delays.

Nigeria won that match 1-0 and are in pole position to qualify for the Cup of Nations finals that will be staged in Morocco late next year. The top two teams in each qualification pool advance to the finals.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsNigeriaLibyaAfrican footballNigeria
Related Articles
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Show more
Football
Spain coach De la Fuente backs fringe players to step up in Serbia clash
Jonas Eidevall resigns as Arsenal women's head coach after poor run of form
PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities
Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Kylian Mbappe
Germany's Julian Nagelsmann says Deniz Undav injury not too bad
Didier Deschamps admits Kylian Mbappe 'rape' report 'not good' for France team
Paolo Maldini's son Daniel makes Italy debut in win over Israel
EXCLUSIVE: Oyugi urges Kenyan coach Firat to ‘research’ for Zimbabwe & Namibia qualifiers
Boca Juniors appoint Fernando Gago as new head coach
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings