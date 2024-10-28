Africans Abroad: Lookman, Mbeumo, and Aboukhlal bag braces in Europe

Mbuemo was the hero for Brentford on the weekend with a late goal

Ademola Lookman, Bryan Mbeumo and Zakaria Aboukhlal shone for their respective clubs in Italy, England and France, while other African stars experienced mixed fortunes.

Mohamed Salah was Liverpool’s hero as his late strike ensured that the Reds settled for a 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

Unbeaten in the last eight matches in all competitions, they travelled to the Emirates Stadium in a bid to extend their impressive streak.

However, they the Gunners scored first in the ninth minute courtesy of Bukayo Saka, who was assisted by Ben White. Virgil Van Dijk restored parity for the visitors nine minutes later but Arsenal went into the half time break with a 2-1 lead thanks to Mikel Merino’s 43rd minute effort.

With the game looking destined to end in defeat for Liverpool, the Egypt captain scored an 81st-minute leveller courtesy of an assist from Darwin Nunez.

At Stamford Bridge, Nicolas Jackson was on target as Chelsea returned to winning ways in the English top flight with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

After Cole Palmer’s fourth-minute effort got chalked off for offside, the Senegal international put the Blues ahead with a simple finish with Pedro Neto supplying the assist.

In the 33rd minute, Alexander Isak levelled matters for the Magpies before Palmer netted the winner just two minutes into the second half.

Despite an inspiring display, Jackson – who now boasts six goals in the league so far this season - was substituted for Christopher Nkunku in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi got his second league goal of the 2024/25 campaign as Fulham played out a 1-1 draw at Everton.

After a goalless first half at Goodison Park, the Cottagers – who dominated the ball – took the lead a minute after the hour mark through the Nigeria international.

Smith Rowe had skipped past his markers before laying it off to Iwobi, who dribbled towards the box where he finished low into the corner.

The honours were shared deep into stoppage time as super-sub Beto made the difference for the home team after heading home Ashley Young’s volleyed cross.

Brentford bounced back from a two-goal deficit to overcome Ipswich Town 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at the Brentford Community Stadium.

After Sammie Szmodics and George Hirst had given the Tractor Boys a two-goal lead in the first 31 minutes, Yoane Wissa reduced the deficit in the 44th minute after he was picked by Vitaly Janelt.

Before the half-time break, the Bees ensured a comeback as Harry Clarke was credited with an own goal after bundling the ball over the line in an effort to clear Wissa’s effort.

In the second half, Brentford put up a commanding display and two goals from Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo ensured Thomas Frank’s men sealed all points at stake.

In the Serie A, Antoine Makoumbou was given his marching orders as Cagliari bowed 2-0 to Udinese.

The Congo international saw red for a second caution in the 30th minute for a foul on Martin Payero and that did not help his team who suffered their fourth loss of the ongoing season.

It took Kosta Runjaic’s side just eight minutes to make their numerical advantage count, taking the lead through Lorenzo Lucca, who connected to a cross from Hassane Kamara.

Udinese sealed victory with just 10 minutes remaining through Keinan Davis, who received the ball from Jesper Karlstrom before drilling a shot into the top-right corner.

Ademola Lookman contributed two goals and two assists as Atalanta decimated Verona in an Italian elite division encounter.

It took Atalanta just six minutes to score with Lookman assisting Marten de Roon, while Mateo Retegui pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box to double the lead.

The goal-laden first half saw Atalanta get their third of the evening through Charles De Ketelaere who was teed up by Lookman, who later added the fourth and fifth goal before the half-time break, although Amn Sarr pulled one back for the visitors.

Just like the Nigeria international, Retegui completed his brace in the 58th minute. Verona have now lost five of their last six league games, while Atalanta picked up a third consecutive league victory, scoring 13 times in the process.

Elsewhere, in the Spanish LaLiga, Mamadou Sylla scored from the penalty spot but Real Valladolid bowed 2-1 to Villarreal.

The team owned by Brazilian football great Ronaldo have now suffered a third consecutive loss for the first time since February 2021, a result that has done a big damage to their survival prospects.

In France, Morocco international Zakaria Aboukhlal was on song twice as Toulouse overpowered Montpellier 3-0 away from home.

Joshua King fired the ball across the face of goal for the African to slot into an empty net after five minutes.

Three minutes later, he completed his double by firing the ball in between the legs of Benjamin Lecomte after being sent through on goal by Djibril Sidibe.