Coach Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. Coach Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues
Coach Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues
Jurgen Klinsmann has been in charge of South Korea since 2023
Jurgen Klinsmann has been in charge of South Korea since 2023
Reuters
South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann (59) praised players from the national team who have established themselves in Europe's top leagues, saying on Sunday that Asian football has vastly improved in the last decade to give them such opportunities.

South Korea captain Son Heung-Min (31) and fellow forward Hwang Hee-Chan (27) play in the Premier League - where they have 22 goals between them this season - while Lee Kang-In (22) and Kim Min-Jae (27) moved to Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, respectively.

"It's a big leap to bring top players to Europe... The key to Asian teams to improve their national team level is to send players to top European leagues," Klinsmann told reporters ahead of their Asian Cup group opener against Bahrain on Monday.

"You've got to give players credit to move to another country, it looks easy on paper but it's not. You have to adjust yourself to the people there, adjust to the language, understand a different style of football.

"I've experienced it of late, you want to see family and you miss your friends. So when you see Hwang or Son score goals (in England) and Kim moves from Napoli (to Bayern), you've got to give them a lot of credit since there's so much at stake."

Klinsmann has experience managing Germany and the United States, and he is hoping to break South Korea's 64-year trophy drought in the continental competition.

The German, who was appointed 11 months ago on a contract until the 2026 World Cup, pointed out World Cup upsets to chart Asia's rise in the sport.

"Asian football has improved dramatically in the last 10-15 years. Japan sending home Germany (at the World Cup) was a big example, Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, South Korea beating Portugal - so many examples," he said.

"I'm privileged to coach this Korean team, I've learned a lot of things. We have a strong team and the goal is to play the final.

"I may have won the Gold Cup with US or Euros with Germany, but I want to win it (Asian Cup) because this team has qualities to win the tournament, but it will be a marathon."

Hwang has come into his own as a key player in his third season with Wolverhampton Wanderers and he played down suggestions that Europe-based players would be fatigued due to the intensity of top-tier leagues.

"A lot of my team mates play in Europe but others also play in the K League which wrapped up (last month). I don't think that's a big issue, it's a special moment, it's an honour and joy to play for Korea," Hwang said.

"We don't speak about how tired, stressed or fatigued we are. We discuss what we can do to get the results for Korea. As a player I want to play as many minutes as possible."

Follow South Korea's opener against Bahrain on Monday with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballAsian CupHwang Hee-ChanKlinsmann JurgenLee Kang-InSon Heung-MinKim Min-JaeSouth KoreaBahrain
Related Articles
Top 10 players of the Asian Cup: Son, Kim and other household stars take centre stage
Jurgen Klinsmann stakes it all on Asian Cup glory with South Korea
Son on target as Klinsmann's South Korea thump Singapore in World Cup qualifier
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Hojlund gives United perfect start over Spurs Egypt begin AFCON campaign
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Mukiele wants Bayern move, Brentford chasing Reguilon
Updated
Everton and Aston Villa play out goalless draw in physical encounter
Nigeria frustrated by spirited Equatorial Guinea in AFCON opener
Girona's title hopes suffer a blow after stalemate against rock bottom Almeria
Japan beat Vietnam in six-goal thriller at Asian Cup
Updated
After missing multiple training sessions is the end in sight for Benzema at Al Ittihad?
Saudi Pro League spending spree fuels players' Asian Cup hopes
Manchester United midfielder McTominay eager to build on goalscoring form
Most Read
Football Tracker: Hojlund gives United perfect start over Spurs Egypt begin AFCON campaign
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Shaun Murphy to close in on eighth Masters title
Disgusted Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings