Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup Women
  4. Dates and venues known for 2026 women's Asian Cup in Australia, four cities to host

Dates and venues known for 2026 women's Asian Cup in Australia, four cities to host

AFP
The tournament will take place between March 1-21
The tournament will take place between March 1-21CHRIS HYDE / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
The 2026 Women's Asian Cup will take place between March 1-21, Football Australia announced Wednesday, with five stadiums to be used across the Gold Coast, Perth and Sydney.

Featuring Asia's top 12 teams, the tournament will be played at Gold Coast Stadium, Parramatta Stadium and Stadium Australia in Sydney and Perth Stadium and Perth Rectangular Stadium.

The venue for the final is to be decided.

"Hosting this premier event reinforces Australia's commitment to growing women's football and celebrating the incredible talent within the Asian football community," said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson.

"With world-class stadiums in iconic cities and the unwavering support of our state governments, we are set to deliver a tournament that will inspire players and fans alike."

Australia, which saw bumper crowds when it co-hosted the Women's World Cup with New Zealand last year, was awarded the event in March.

It was the only country left in the running for 2026 after Uzbekistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia all withdrew from bidding.

China will defend the title they won in 2020 when they beat South Korea in the final in India.

Mentions
FootballAustralia WJordan WNew Zealand WSaudi Arabia WSouth Korea WUzbekistan WAsian Cup Women
Related Articles
Ranieri flies to London to meet the Friedkins as former Roma boss could return to club
Argentine justice department launches betting investigation after side field influencer
Canada coach Priestman will not return to role in wake of drone scandal
Updated
Show more
Football
New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley hails Chris Wood's remarkable run of form
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes helps unwell passenger during flight
Barcelona blitz St Poelten by seven goals in Women's Champions League
Lee Carsley kept his promise on calling up Taylor Harwood-Bellis to senior England side
Bayern fined 150,000 euros after fans disrupt Cup game with flares and fireworks
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Release clause could see Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres secure move away in January
Ecuador international Angulo dies at 22 after car crash in October

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings