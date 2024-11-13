Ranieri flies to London to meet the Friedkins as former Roma boss could return to club

The casting for the next Giallorossi coach is going ahead. Roma's management is evaluating various profiles. After the hypothesis of Montella, the name of Ranieri has come up. The former Cagliari coach has already coached the Capitoline team in the past and knows the environment.

Time passes and the white smoke for the new Roma coach still has not arrive. Talks continue in London, the direction to which Claudio Ranieri flew in the evening, accompanied by his representative Pietro Chiodi.

Now it is in fact him, 'Sir Claudio', who is the candidate in pole position for the Giallorossi bench, after denials came from Turkey regarding the possibility that Vincenzo Montella could leave their national team with which, among other things, he is currently engaged in the Nations League.

In the meantime, team and fans alike are in the dark, because almost 72 hours after Ivan Juric's dismissal, no one knows for sure what Roma's fate will be, with Ranieri's departure for London hinting at a possible solution, and an announcement is expected in the next 24 hours.

Ranieri is a character that interests the Friedkins, meanwhile the players have seen the resumption of training, initially scheduled for tomorrow, moved to Thursday. So Pellegrini and his team-mates will enjoy another day off while waiting to find out who will be their coach, and it is not impossible for the schedule to change again.

Montella overtaken

But, as previously mentioned, time is running out and the Friedkins must speed up for the new coach. The direction they had taken in the last few hours was to try to bet on an Italian profile and the rising prices, before the 'overtaking of Ranieri', were those of Vincenzo Montella, who coached Roma, even if only for six months, taking over from Ranieri in February 2011, before the change of ownership from Sensi to Di Benedetto.

However, the knots around 'Aeroplanino', now coach of the Turkish national team, are different, because it is true that Vincenzo would be willing to return, but he would have to pay a fee to free himself and that would correspond to about six months of salary (which is around one million euros).

