Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Cagliari come back late on to salvage draw against AC Milan in six-goal thriller

Cagliari come back late on to salvage draw against AC Milan in six-goal thriller

Rory Baird
Cagliari and AC Milan could not be separated in the end
Cagliari and AC Milan could not be separated in the endLuigi Canu/IPA Sport / ipa-agenc / IPA / Profimedia
Cagliari denied AC Milan a third straight away victory as the two sides drew 3-3 at the Unipol Domus, ending a three-match run of defeats in the process.

After finishing as runners-up last term, Milan have had a shaky start to this season, entering this round of fixtures in seventh place. However, given the fact that Cagliari have recorded just one victory over Milan since 1999 (D8, L31), the visitors will have been confident of prevailing.

Within two minutes, though, the Rossoblu took the lead through Nadir ZorteaNicolas Viola’s header found its way through to the Italian winger at the back post, and he fired a venomous first-time strike back across goal and into the bottom-left corner.

Nevertheless, Milan fought back and equalised with just over a quarter of an hour played.

The goal came following an exquisite chipped pass from Tijjani Reijnders to play Rafael Leao in one-on-one with Cagliari Alen Sherri, and the Portuguese winger kept his cool to lob the goalkeeper.

Five minutes before the break, Milan completed the comeback with Leao finding the back of the net once again, rounding Sherrin and slotting into the empty net.

The hosts thought they’d equalised on the brink of half-time, but Gabriele Zappa’s goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

The hosts didn’t have to wait much longer to restore parity, though, as Zappa got his name on the scoresheet eight minutes after the interval.

The Italian right-back pounced on a Youssouf Fofana mistake and subsequently dispatched an excellent finish beyond Mike Maignan and into the corner.

Having suffered another setback, the response from Milan deserved credit, and they created several chances before regaining the lead.

On this occasion, Tammy Abraham was the hero, netting the rebound after Christian Pulisic saw his shot saved by Sherri.

Paulo Fonseca’s side, though, were unable to hold on to the winner as they conceded in the final minute of normal time. 

Zappa grabbed his second, volleying past Maignan at the back post after a pinpoint cross from Tommaso Augelio.

The result lifts Cagliari up to 16th in the table, while Milan must now hope that those above them fail to get a result this weekend if they want to remain within touching distance of the top six.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriele Zappa (Cagliari)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanCagliariGabriele ZappaRafael Leao
Related Articles
Camarda set to replace injured Morata as Milan face off against Cagliari
In-form Lazio win third Serie A clash in a row against nine-man Cagliari
AC Milan edge to vital victory away to Monza in tense Serie A encounter
Show more
Football
FlashFocus: 'Bad boy' Arnautovic still remains player to fear as reputation improves
Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury casts shadow over Liverpool's win over Villa
Melbourne's Kisnorbo not letting Victory's best start in a decade get to his head
Atlanta United knock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami out of MLS playoffs
Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory
New York City advance to MLS playoffs semi-finals with nail-biting win over Cincinnati
Guardiola hopes Manchester City can 'clear heads' and come back stronger after break
Nunez and Salah do the damage as Liverpool go five points clear with Aston Villa win
Lee and Barcola bag braces as PSG defeat Angers to maintain lead in Ligue 1
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings