Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. AC Milan edge to vital victory away to Monza in tense Serie A encounter

AC Milan edge to vital victory away to Monza in tense Serie A encounter

Alex Waite
AC Milan's Tijani Reijnders celebrates goal
AC Milan's Tijani Reijnders celebrates goalGABRIEL BOUYS/AFP
Tijjani Reijnders’ first-half header was enough to help AC Milan record their first away win to nil since March as the Rossoneri beat strugglers Monza 1-0 in Serie A.

Monza were looking to break their reputation as slow starters at the Stadio Brianteo, having conceded first in four of their last five on home turf. Dany Mota thought he’d given Monza the perfect start by volleying in from Milan Duric’s knockdown, only for referee Ermanno Feliciani to rule out the attempt for a foul in the build-up. 

The Biancorossi had Milan on the ropes in the opening 15 minutes, with Georgios Kyriak­opoulos firing narrowly wide from 20 yards, before Daniel Maldini met Pedro Pereira's inch-perfect cross from six yards but sent his shot wide.

The Rossoneri’s struggles were indicative of a side who’d suffered their worst start at this stage in five years.

Noah Okafor’s tame effort from a piercing counter-attack appeared to showcase their struggles, and that left the back door open for Monza to capitalise as Pereira’s powerful header forced Mike Maignan into evasive action. 

Eventually, however, Milan gained some control, and even edged ahead on the stroke of ha;f-time as Reijnders marked his return from suspension in style by reacting first to Alvaro Morata’s deflected attempt and heading past Stefano Turati.

Scoring first is generally a good omen for Milan, who had won all five Serie A matches when netting the opening goal this season. And while the visitors weren’t able to add a quick second after the restart, a scrappy and cagey midfield battle suited the visitors. However, Milan had much more control in the latter stages and came close to a decisive second when Theo Hernández was allowed space to dribble and shoot unchallenged, forcing Turati into a fingertip save.

Monza struggled to get into dangerous positions against a more robust Milan in the second period, as they eventually succumbed to defeat having failed to score for the first time in five home matches. A third win in four games has eased some pressure on Fonseca however, but the Serie A giants still have plenty of work to do as they sit eight points behind league leaders Napoli.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanMonza
Related Articles
Atalanta move into Serie A's top three with hard-fought victory over Monza
AC Milan's Fonseca not giving up on title challenge despite Napoli defeat
As Napoli continue unbeaten run, Conte's focus remains on reaching Europe
Show more
Football
Nuri Sahin says Dortmund rewarded with Leipzig victory despite injury setbacks
Football Tracker: AC Milan battle past Monza, Dortmund end Leipzig unbeaten start
Updated
Former Real Madrid star Marcelo leaves Fluminense by mutual agreement
Luis Enrique not bothered by missed chance as his PSG side extend Ligue 1 lead
Guehi rescues point for Crystal Palace as wait goes on for Wolves
Dortmund secure vital victory to upset high-flying Leipzig in Bundesliga clash
Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A after impressive away win against Udinese
Vincent Kompany praises Bayern Munich's momentum in convincing win over Union
Early Dembele strike gives PSG hard-earned victory over 10-man Lens
Most Read
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Football Tracker: AC Milan battle past Monza, Dortmund end Leipzig unbeaten start
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings