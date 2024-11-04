Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. In-form Lazio win third Serie A clash in a row against nine-man Cagliari

In-form Lazio win third Serie A clash in a row against nine-man Cagliari

Akhil Fisher
Lazio's Boulaye Dia and his teammate Matteo Guendouzi celebrate after scoring the opening goal
Lazio's Boulaye Dia and his teammate Matteo Guendouzi celebrate after scoring the opening goal Paolo Bruno / Getty Images via AFP
Lazio moved into fifth in Serie A after staving off a Cagliari comeback to win 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, denying the visitors their first win at this venue since 2013.

An in-form Lazio side seized an early advantage in just the second minute when Boulaye Dia reacted swiftly to a rebound from Simone Scuffet’s save off Luca Pellegrini’s free-kick.

This marked Dia’s 24th Serie A goal, taking him past M'Baye Niang as the third-highest Senegalese scorer in the league’s history.

Facing their third consecutive uphill battle after two straight goalless defeats, the visitors struggled while Lazio maintained control, with Taty Castellanos striking the woodwork from distance and Scuffet scrambling to clear the danger.

Davide Nicola’s side found their footing as the half progressed though, eventually rediscovering their scoring touch through Zito Luvumbo.

The Angolan’s powerful low strike from inside the area deflected off Mario Gila, wrongfooting Ivan Provedel and nestling into the bottom left corner, restoring parity at the interval.

The visitors looked to carry their momentum into the second period, but it was Lazio who threatened first via Matias Vecino, whose point-blank effort was brilliantly cleared off the line by Cagliari defender Sebastiano Luperto before Castellanos drove his shot narrowly wide of the post from inside the box.

It didn’t take long for things to go downhill for Cagliari from there, as they conceded a penalty thanks to Nadir Zortea’s rash challenge, with Mattia Zaccagni converting confidently with 15 minutes remaining.

Cagliari therefore needed a second comeback, but their hopes soon evaporated when Yerry Mina and Michel Adopo were both sent off within a minute of each other.

That ensured that Cagliari succumbed to a fifth league loss on the road in eight outings, while Marco Baroni’s Biancocelesti move to within three points of league leaders Napoli with the victory, with the result also marking their fifth straight success at the Stadio Olimpico.

While they are now unbeaten in 11 consecutive home league games, Lazio also extended their unbeaten run in Serie A head-to-heads to 19 matches, leaving the visitors just one point above the relegation zone after 11 rounds.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luca Pellegrini (Lazio) 

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie ACagliariLazio
Related Articles
Five-star Lazio thrash Como in Serie A with both sides reduced to 10 men
Lazio back to winning ways with comfortable win over Genoa
Thiago Motta wants more determined Juventus after late Lazio victory
Show more
Football
Wilson the hero as late double sees Fulham come from behind to stun Brentford
Douvikas strike the difference as Celta Vigo edge 10-man Getafe in LaLiga
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar officially hands in resignation
Updated
Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury
Slot heaps praise on Alonso ahead of Liverpool's clash with Bayer Leverkusen
Pinpoint Pinamonti fires lowly Genoa to crucial Serie A win over Parma
Empoli get back to winning ways in Serie A against struggling Como
When Barcelona called: The deferred dream that shaped Gideon Mensah’s rise
PSV head into clash with Girona ready to put 'bad feeling' of Ajax loss behind them
Most Read
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar officially hands in resignation
Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings