Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Roma sack head coach Juric following defeat to Bologna, Mancini linked with role

Roma sack head coach Juric following defeat to Bologna, Mancini linked with role

Reuters
Updated
Ivan Juric is no longer the Roma manager
Ivan Juric is no longer the Roma managerAndreas SOLARO / AFP
AS Roma have sacked coach Ivan Juric (49), the Serie A club said on Sunday, as the Croatian became the capital side's second coach to be fired this season.

Roma lost 3-2 at home against Bologna on Sunday, their fourth loss in the last five league games, leaving them 12th in the standings.

"We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks," Roma said in a statement.

"He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful.

"The search for a new head coach has already begun and an announcement will be made in the coming days."

Former Italy coach Roberto Mancini is reportedly in talks with club owners to take over, La Gazzetta dello Sport said.

Roma appointed Juric in September to become their third coach in the span of eight months after they sacked Daniele De Rossi.

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, was appointed as head coach in January after Jose Mourinho was fired.

Juric, formerly coach at Torino, Hellas Verona and Genoa, started off with consecutive home wins against Udinese and Venezia in the league, either side of a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League.

His good run, however, ended there and Roma won only once in their next six league games.

Roma's recent form
Roma's recent formFlashscore

Without striker Paulo Dybala, absent with a muscle strain in Juric's final game, Roma created a host of chances against Champions League side Bologna but went behind after 25 minutes when forward Santiago Castro scored for the visitors.

Stephan El Shaarawy equalised after the hour mark but Riccardo Orsolini restored the lead for Bologna three minutes later and Jesper Karlsson made it 3-1 in the 77th, before El Shaarawy added his second.

Roma have picked up 13 points so far this season, making it their worst start after the first 12 Serie A games in the last 20 years.

They face a challenging set of fixtures after the international break when they travel to leaders Napoli on November 24th, before visiting Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League and hosting high-flying Atalanta in the league on December 2nd.

Read a match report from Roma's loss here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AIvan JuricAS RomaDaniele De RossiStephan El ShaarawyRoberto ManciniPaulo Dybala
Related Articles
Bologna hand Roma their fourth defeat in five league games to put Juric on the brink
Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory
Weah and Yildiz on target as undefeated Juventus topple Torino in derby
Show more
Football
FIFA recommended to pause process to choose Saudi Arabia as 2034 FIFA World Cup host
Inzaghi satisfied with Inter performance in their draw against Napoli in the Serie A
Girona coach Michel relieved to get win as his side sneaks past stubborn Getafe side
After a shock defeat by Real Sociedad, Flick finds no excuses for Barca's poor performance
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Updated
Three key talking points from the Premier League: City, Arsenal & Spurs stumble
Real Sociedad stun in-form Barcelona to claim shock scalp in LaLiga
Captain Lacazette scores as Lyon defeat St Etienne in Rhone-Alpes derby
Napoli remain top of Serie A after gripping draw with champions Inter in heavyweight clash
France to deploy 4,000 police for Nations League tie with Israeli fans urged not to attend
Most Read
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings