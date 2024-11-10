Advertisement
  Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory

Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory

Reuters
Motta watches on
Motta watches on
Juventus manager Thiago Motta (42) was in high spirits after his side comfortably won the Turin derby with a 2-0 home victory over neighbours Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

The coach, who took over in July, was very happy with the result of his first Northern Italian derby, which left Torino without a win in 19 meetings of the one-sided rivalry.

"Always important to play with great balance. Very solid match, serious and concrete. We deserved to win. I am happy with both the performance and the result. Our fans gave us so much," Motta told reporters.

Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz secured the victory and Motta praised the youngsters' performances, adding there was still room for improvement.

"I am happy with Kenan's goal. We must insist with him on attacking the box, closing the far post. Timothy is doing very well; in the defensive phase, they had an excellent game together with Dusan (Vlahovic) and Teun (Koopmeiners)."

"It was not easy. They can still improve a lot," Motta added.

Juve moved up to third spot, level on 24 points with second-placed Inter Milan and a point behind leaders Napoli, with the top two meeting on Sunday.

