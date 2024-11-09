Advertisement
Weah and Yildiz on target as undefeated Juventus topple Torino in derby

Sunil Midda
Timothy Weah celebrates scoring
Timothy Weah celebrates scoringSpada/LaPresse / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
In the 211th edition of the Derby della Mole, Juventus earned a 2-0 win over Torino to extend their dominant head-to-head record against their local rivals to just one defeat in their last 39 meetings (W29, D9).

Despite being unbeaten in their 11 league games this season, Thiago Motta’s men have stuttered in their performances with six draws, three of which were goalless.

However, Juve had the perfect opportunity to go into the international break with a morale-boosting derby victory, and following an edgy opening, the hosts broke the deadlock just after the quarter-hour mark.

Andrea Cambiaso went on a powerful run into the heart of the Torino defence and fired at goal, but his effort was parried into the path of Timothy Weah who poked home.

Torino struggled to gain a foothold in proceedings, as Juve dominated possession and dictated the tempo, although Motta’s men never looked like adding to their lead before the interval.

Paolo Vanoli’s men produced a toothless first-half performance, with just one shot - which was off target - to their name.

Following the restart, the away side looked a much better outfit and managed to hit the target twice in the opening minutes, albeit without really threatening Mattia Perin’s goal.

The script was flipped in the second half as the Bianconeri were on the back foot, almost retreating to protect their one-goal lead.

On the counter, however, the hosts continued to pose a threat and Motta recognised this, calling on the pace of Francisco Conceicao for the final quarter-hour.

Kenan Yildiz and Weah then linked up well before the Turkish youngster fired at goal, but his effort was deflected behind for a corner.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, the away side continued to threaten an equaliser, but Juve soaked up the pressure and wrapped up the victory in the 84th minute as Conceicao delivered a superb cross to the back post, where Yildiz netted a brilliant diving header.

Two goals to the good, Juve saw out the remainder of the contest with victory sealed, moving up into third place temporarily, while Torino remain in mid-table after a third consecutive defeat.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Timothy Weah (Juventus)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventusTorinoTimothy WeahKenan Yildiz
