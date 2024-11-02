Advertisement
  Juventus coach Thiago Motta delighted with attack after win over Udinese

Juventus coach Thiago Motta delighted with attack after win over Udinese

Reuters
Juve won for the first time in three matches
Juve won for the first time in three matches
Juventus coach Thiago Motta highlighted the importance of the diversity of his team's forward players after the Turin side snapped a three-game run without a win to remain unbeaten in Serie A with a 2-0 victory at Udinese on Saturday.

Motta praised midfielder Khephren Thuram's performance as he caused Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okeye's own goal to give Juve the lead in the first half and the Italian was pleased to have Teun Koopmeiners back in his starting lineup after injury.

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz was also instrumental in the win, his shot hitting the post before Nicola Savona made it 2-0.

"I really liked Khephren's performance. He's a very complete player. He's attentive in defence and has great quality in attack," Motta told DAZN.

"He has these important characteristics, so I find him a very interesting player. Today, he scored a nice goal but his overall performance was excellent.

"We have different players, it's always important to have diversity in in-game situations and we have Kenan, who is fast, and with Koop he bothers defenders."

Juve have been hampered by injuries to key players such as defender Gleison Bremer, who last month suffered a cruciate ligament tear and will be out for the majority of the campaign.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli said before the game that the club's priority in the January transfer window will be to find a defensive replacement rather than a striker, but Motta said he was not thinking about signings now.

"When the time comes we will do the best thing together for the team," he said as they next prepare for a Champions League match at Lille. "Today we have to enjoy this important victory for us and recover ahead of Tuesday."

