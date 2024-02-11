Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A after impressive away win against Udinese

Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A after impressive away win against Udinese

Ben Sully
Savona (left) celebrates his goal
Savona (left) celebrates his goalTIMOTHY ROGERS / Getty Images via AFP
Juventus produced a strong away performance to claim a 2-0 victory in their Serie A clash against Udinese, ensuring they have now avoided defeat in all 11 of their top-flight matches this term (W5, D6).

After failing to win their previous three competitive games (D2, L1), Juventus were keen to avoid another underwhelming result in their first meeting with Udinese since losing 1-0 in February’s home encounter.

Juventus did not have home advantage on this occasion, but that did not stop them from taking a 19th-minute lead, albeit in fortuitous circumstances.

Khephren Thuram poked the ball through Christian Kabasele’s leg to create the space to fire a shot against the upright, before he saw his effort bounce against the unfortunate Maduka Okoye and into the net.

The same post played a role in Juventus’ second, with Kenan Yildiz striking the woodwork before Nicolo Savona pounced on the rebound to stroke home his second goal of the season.

With his team trailing by two goals at the break, Kosta Runjaic decided to make a double change, introducing Enzo Ebosse and Oier Zarraga in a bid to gain a foothold in the contest.

Unfortunately for the Udinese boss, Juventus looked far from a side that had conceded six goals across their last two matches as they continued to frustrate their hosts as the game wore on.

While they remained resolute at one end of the pitch, Dusan Vlahovic threatened to score at the opposite end when he forced Okoye into a strong near-post save.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

The sturdy Juventus backline showed signs of creaking when Udinese substitute Lorenzo Lucca crashed his header against the woodwork.

However, that ultimately proved to be a rare moment of concern as the visitors stood firm to register their eighth league clean sheet of the season.

The victory moves Thiago Motta’s side to within four points of top spot for the time being, while the hosts are five points further back after suffering their second home defeat of the term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nicolo Savona (Juventus)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AUdineseJuventus
Related Articles
Thiago Motta urges Juventus to 'improve everything' to climb the table
Thiago Motta believes errors in defence and attack cost Juventus against Parma
Juventus come back twice but still drop crucial points at home to Parma
Show more
Football
Former Real Madrid star Marcelo leaves Fluminense by mutual agreement
Luis Enrique not bothered by missed chance as his PSG side extend Ligue 1 lead
Football Tracker: AC Milan visiting Monza, Dortmund end Leipzig unbeaten start
Updated
Guehi rescues point for Crystal Palace as wait goes on for Wolves
Dortmund secure vital victory to upset high-flying Leipzig in Bundesliga clash
Vincent Kompany praises Bayern Munich's momentum in convincing win over Union
Early Dembele strike gives PSG hard-earned victory over 10-man Lens
Pep Guardiola laments fitness troubles as Bournemouth end Manchester City's winning streak
Nottingham Forest ease past West Ham to pile the pressure on Julen Lopetegui
Most Read
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Football Tracker: AC Milan visiting Monza, Dortmund end Leipzig unbeaten start
Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings