Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A after impressive away win against Udinese

Juventus produced a strong away performance to claim a 2-0 victory in their Serie A clash against Udinese, ensuring they have now avoided defeat in all 11 of their top-flight matches this term (W5, D6).

After failing to win their previous three competitive games (D2, L1), Juventus were keen to avoid another underwhelming result in their first meeting with Udinese since losing 1-0 in February’s home encounter.

Juventus did not have home advantage on this occasion, but that did not stop them from taking a 19th-minute lead, albeit in fortuitous circumstances.

Khephren Thuram poked the ball through Christian Kabasele’s leg to create the space to fire a shot against the upright, before he saw his effort bounce against the unfortunate Maduka Okoye and into the net.

The same post played a role in Juventus’ second, with Kenan Yildiz striking the woodwork before Nicolo Savona pounced on the rebound to stroke home his second goal of the season.

With his team trailing by two goals at the break, Kosta Runjaic decided to make a double change, introducing Enzo Ebosse and Oier Zarraga in a bid to gain a foothold in the contest.

Unfortunately for the Udinese boss, Juventus looked far from a side that had conceded six goals across their last two matches as they continued to frustrate their hosts as the game wore on.

While they remained resolute at one end of the pitch, Dusan Vlahovic threatened to score at the opposite end when he forced Okoye into a strong near-post save.

The sturdy Juventus backline showed signs of creaking when Udinese substitute Lorenzo Lucca crashed his header against the woodwork.

However, that ultimately proved to be a rare moment of concern as the visitors stood firm to register their eighth league clean sheet of the season.

The victory moves Thiago Motta’s side to within four points of top spot for the time being, while the hosts are five points further back after suffering their second home defeat of the term.

