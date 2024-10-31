Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Thiago Motta believes errors in defence and attack cost Juventus against Parma

Thiago Motta believes errors in defence and attack cost Juventus against Parma

Reuters
Juve were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Parma
Juve were held to a 2-2 draw at home to ParmaREUTERS / Massimo Pinca
Juventus made too many mistakes according to manager Thiago Motta, both at the back and in front of goal, which proved costly as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Parma on Wednesday, dropping to fourth in the Serie A standings.

For the second successive game Juventus had to come from behind to salvage a point, and although the 4-4 draw at Inter Milan on Sunday could be seen as a point earned, failing to beat Parma at home was quite the opposite.

"I think today we conceded too many restarts. At their goal kicks we were trying to bring the defender out to then be able to press and cause an error, but we didn't succeed," Motta told broadcaster DAZN.

"In the defensive phase we made a lot of mistakes."

Dusan Vlahovic was guilty of missing a glorious chance inside the six-yard box, and Motta saw mistakes in different areas of the pitch.

"We have to have balance and control of the game. Today we did well until the last two metres, but in the end we have to do better," Motta said.

"We created danger on the counter-attacks and we have to continue like this, but we have to improve in bringing our team into the opponent's half, in finishing and not letting the opposition restart."

In the draw at Inter, Kenan Yildiz came off the bench to score the two goals which levelled the match, but the Turkish forward was among the substitutes against Parma, replacing Timothy Weah and almost scoring an added-time winner.

"Weah played well at San Siro and again today, scoring," Motta told Sky Sports.

"Kenan coming on later, with the game more open, is an ideal player to create situations. He has freedom in the final metres, it was normal today to want to open things up against such a closed team."

Mentions
FootballSerie AThiago MottaParmaJuventus
Related Articles
Juventus come back twice but still drop crucial points at home to Parma
The Calcio Comment: Inter and Juve serve up epic but Inzaghi facing more questions
Teun Koopmeiners back in contention for Juventus after rib injury
Show more
Football
Manchester City 'in trouble,' says Guardiola as Savinho and Akanji join injury list
Girona and Sevilla advance in Copa del Rey as flooding causes multiple postponements
Inter's win over Empoli was a response to Juventus disappointment, says Inzaghi
PSG ordered to partially close stand against Lens after homophobic chanting
'I'm here to help,' says Van Nistelrooy amid reports of Man Utd having to wait for Amorim
Manchester United CEO Brailsford reportedly confirms Amorim deal is done
Tottenham to face Manchester United in EFL Cup quarter-finals after downing City
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into DFB Pokal last 16, Union Berlin stunned
Updated
United score five to start life after Ten Hag in style, Spurs dump City out of EFL Cup
Updated
Most Read
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
Tottenham without captain Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for Manchester City clash
Tottenham to face Manchester United in EFL Cup quarter-finals after downing City
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into DFB Pokal last 16, Union Berlin stunned

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings