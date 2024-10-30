Italian reporters urged Simone Inzaghi and Thiago Motta not to fall into the typical patterns of Italian football - low-scoring big matches marked by limited chances, few shots on goal, and possibly a 0-0 draw decided by a penalty kick if anything.

And the teams delivered on Sunday. Inter vs Juventus was arguably the match of the year and likely the best Serie A spectacle we'll see this season.

Antonio Conte, fresh from a Saturday win over Lecce and another win on Tuesday over Milan, has reason to smile as his side's lead in the standings begins to widen. However, it’s worth noting that Napoli, with a relatively easier early schedule, has taken advantage of its opportunities, thanks to Romelu Lukaku and his teammates’ consistent wins.

Returning to Inter's clash with Juventus, the game was electrifying, showcasing both teams’ strength but also their potential for growth, a promising sign for Inzaghi and Motta.

Inter initially took the lead with a penalty scored by Piotr Zielinski, but Juventus responded swiftly as Dusan Vlahovic and Timothy Weah turned the scoreline around, putting the Bianconeri ahead.

Just over 30 minutes in, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whose form only improves with age, like a fine wine, scored to level the match at 2-2. Shortly after, Zielinski struck again with another flawless penalty, bringing the score to 3-2 and giving Inter the advantage as they headed into the second half.

Inter seemed poised to secure the win, extending their lead and appearing to close out the game. Yet Motta, an extraordinary coach, never lets his teams give up. Kenan Yildiz came on the pitch, Juventus’ rising star, who transformed the match with two goals in 10 minutes, levelling the game at 4-4 for a thrilling draw.

Kenan wears the number 10 that once graced Alessandro Del Piero's shoulders - a tremendous responsibility, yet he always seems calm and focused. And this happens only to top players or future stars.

Juventus showed remarkable resilience and determination, twice coming from behind. This mindset is the hallmark of teams with championship aspirations, and Motta’s youthful squad shows immense potential. Although it may be premature to predict a Scudetto challenge, Juventus has signalled they’ll be a contender at the top of the standings come the end of the season.

Inter, on the other hand, needs to regain their defensive solidity. Inzaghi has crafted an attack with multiple scoring threats, evidence of solid coaching, but their title hopes will rely on tightening up at the back. Their ambitions seem to lean more toward the Champions League than Serie A this season.

Inter and Juventus gave Serie A fans an unforgettable game, and while Conte enjoys his current lead in the standings, there’s a long season ahead with plenty more drama in store. Both sides play again on Wednesday evening.