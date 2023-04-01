Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund
Marcel Sabitzer on international duty with Austria
Marcel Sabitzer on international duty with Austria
Reuters
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer (29) has joined Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal from arch-rivals Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga runners-up said on Monday.

The clubs did not disclose financial details, but German media reported that he signed with Dortmund in a deal worth 19 million euros.

Sabitzer, who has 71 international caps and is Austria's vice-captain, joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021 before getting loaned to Premier League side Manchester United in February.

"I can't wait to finally join the team and wear the BVB jersey. The discussions with Dortmund's managers were excellent and showed me how ambitious the club wants to be in the coming years," Sabitzer said in a statement.

"I would like to do my part to ensure that BVB achieves its goals and that it has every reason to celebrate something special with its fans again as soon as possible."

Sabitzer scored and assisted twice in 54 appearances at Bayern, while at United, he netted three times and registered one assist in 18 games.

"Marcel is an experienced player who has been playing at the top international level for years. He fits exactly the profile we were looking for...," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

"Marcel is physically strong and also exudes a lot of goal threat. We are convinced that his personality will also become an important pillar of the team and that he will help us to become even more effective in hard-fought games."

Bayern secured their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title dramatically on the last match of the season in May, snatching the trophy from Dortmund, who were hunting for their first German top-flight title in 11 years.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaSabitzer MarcelDortmundBayern MunichTransfer News
Related Articles
Raphael Guerreiro joins Bayern on free transfer after seven years at Dortmund
Bayern Munich appoint former Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund
Bayern Munich sign South Korea defender Kim Min-jae from Napoli on five-year deal
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: PSG accept Mbappe bid from Al-Hilal as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Updated
Galatasaray sign winger Wilfried Zaha on free transfer
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain
Attack is Norway's best medicine in World Cup, says coach Hege Riise
Despite being a great player, Trevor Francis never quite achieved greatness
Brazil's hat-trick hero Ary Borges exceeds her wildest dreams on World Cup debut
Hoffenheim sign Hungary defender Szalai on four-year-deal from Fenerbahce
New Zealand could be on verge of unexpected - a berth in Women's World Cup knockout round
Denmark set sights on England after getting World Cup campaign off to victorious start
Women's World Cup minnows closing the gap as opening round comes to an end
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: PSG accept Mbappe bid from Al-Hilal as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Relentless Germany put six past helpless Morocco to make early World Cup statement
Palace’s Michael Olise is ready to take the next step in his career amidst Chelsea links

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |