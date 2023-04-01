Raphael Guerreiro joins Bayern on free transfer after seven years at Dortmund

Raphael Guerreiro joins Bayern on free transfer after seven years at Dortmund
Bayern Munich have signed Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro (29) on a free transfer, the Bavarian club announced on Friday.

Guerreiro joins Bayern after seven seasons at Dortmund, where the Portuguese international won two German Cups. His deal with the German champions is set to run until 2026.

A Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, Guerreiro will reunite at Bayern with manager Thomas Tuchel, who brought the defender to Dortmund when he managed the club.

"When the call came from FC Bayern, my decision was made quickly. It's an honour for me to play for this big club and I also really appreciate Thomas Tuchel from our time together at Dortmund," the defender said in a statement.

"I'm a player who always likes to have the ball - it's about dominating the game and I want to create chances.

"I will do everything to win as many titles as possible. That is the philosophy of FC Bayern."

Guerreiro can also be deployed in midfield, where he was a major creative presence at the latter end of the season for Dortmund.

Guerreiro put in a league high 12 assists this season, in addition to four goals.

"Raphael Guerreiro has been one of the best and most consistent players in the Bundesliga for years," said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Bayern won the 2022-23 Bundesliga title on goal difference from Dortmund on a nail-biting final day. It was their 11th straight league title.

Several players have made the move from Dortmund to Bayern over the past decade, including Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze.

Defender Mats Hummels was the most recent player to make the move, doing so in 2016, before returning to Dortmund in 2019.

Guerreiro is Bayern's second signing this summer after midfielder Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, who also arrived on a free transfer.

