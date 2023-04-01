Transfer analysis: What will Jude Bellingham bring to Real Madrid?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Transfer analysis: What will Jude Bellingham bring to Real Madrid?
Transfer analysis: What will Jude Bellingham bring to Real Madrid?
Jude Bellingham said goodbye to Borussia Dortmund with a collapse in the title race.
Jude Bellingham said goodbye to Borussia Dortmund with a collapse in the title race.
Profimedia
Quite possibly the biggest change of the football summer took place right at the start. The much-praised English youngster Jude Bellingham (19) left Borussia Dortmund and will continue to hone his skills in the famous Real Madrid shirt. What do the data say about his decision?

The jury was already out at the end of last week. Real Madrid were so keen on the services of the still-only 19-year-old central midfielder Bellingham, they sent €103 million plus bonuses of up to 30% of the agreed transfer fee to Dortmund. The English international has signed a contract at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2029. The main reasons why the royal club are not afraid to put their trust in such an important position in the hands of a teenager are the player's versatility and unique mix of skills with and without the ball.

Bellingham can be simplistically imagined as someone who has been at the centre of all the action in Dortmund's midfield and final third. With the ball at his feet, he can cross a large area on his own, deliver it into a more dangerous area and then set up a chance for a teammate or get himself into the box. At the same time, he is invaluable when pressing, when after winning the ball, he can immediately break free from the grip of the opponent's players and create a chance.

In terms of data, the talented Englishman excels especially in advanced analytical models that assess a player's ability to increase a team's chances of scoring through runs and dribbling. In the middle of the park and in his own third, he was one of the best players in the Bundesliga last season, along with Konrad Laimer and Leipzig's Kevin Kampl, for example.

However, he outperformed both of these players with his movement in the final third, with only Christoph Baumgartner of Hoffenheim creating more dangerous scoring opportunities. Among the central midfielders, Bellingham went for the most dribbles into open space and his crosses were also the most effective according to the data. He rarely lost the ball when he was in possession,

He was not among the absolute elite in passing technique metrics, but he generally performed better than 90% of other midfielders. This was true of the contribution of passes in all thirds of the pitch, final passes, percentage of passes into the box, number of penetrating passes and other important attributes. In addition, his excellent movement allowed him to take dangerous shots himself. In terms of volume and quality, he was again one of the most active midfielders in the league.

In a more defensive role, he is not a typical ball-winning machine, but he reads the game well and can win the ball in important moments. He is particularly good at being active on the ball, and if he decides to intervene, he stops the opponent's action nine times out of ten.

Mentions
FootballBellingham JudeDortmundReal MadridBundesligaLaLigaFeatures
Related Articles
CIES Football Observatory compiles transfer values of more than 30,000 players worldwide
Real Madrid set to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros
As it happened: Bayern win Bundesliga on dramatic last day as Dortmund blow their chance
Show more
Football
Netherlands finding end of season energy as they chase Nations League crown
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not trigger one-year contract extension
Updated
Brazilian football president does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Carlo Ancelotti
Brazil to take on Spain at Santiago Bernabeu in anti-racism campaign
'I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian', says Garnacho
Eintracht Frankfurt appoint Toppmoeller as new head coach
Manchester weather fails to rain on City's treble parade with thousands in attendance
Germany snatch a draw against Ukraine in 1000th international game celebration
Updated
Bordeaux punished for pitch invasion with costly forfeit leaving promotion hopes in tatters
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG consider Mbappe sale, Al-Hilal interested in Lukaku
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
Finals MVP Nikola Jokic gives Serbia another sports hero to celebrate
Five Inter players named in Italy's squad for upcoming Nations League finals