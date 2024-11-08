Advertisement
  Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso demands focus over 90 minutes against Bochum to improve

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso
Champions Bayer Leverkusen must show they can remain focused over the entire game when they travel to Bochum on Saturday as they look to secure only their second win in the Bundesliga since September.

Last year's domestic double winners have been struggling in the league in recent weeks with just one victory in their last five matches that has seen them drop to fourth place on 16 points, seven off leaders Bayern Munich.

"We have to become consistent in the game with our concentration and mentality," coach Xabi Alonso told a press conference on Friday.

"That's what we need to improve most. We want to be consistent in our way of playing but also our mentality and our focus. Every moment is important.

"It is not enough to play well over 80 minutes. We need it over the entire time with 100% presence on the pitch. If not then we make mistakes and mistakes at this high level are costly."

Bundesliga standings
Bundesliga standingsFlashscore

Leverkusen largely neutralised Liverpool for an hour in their Champions League match on Tuesday but then conceded four goals in a 4-0 defeat.

In the Bundesliga they have managed only four draws and one win in their last five games.

"We want to be consistent. We can do it better and tomorrow it is important to play well. We are prepared for all situations," Alonso said.

Bochum, in last place with one point from nine matches, will be managed by new coach Dieter Hecking, who took over on Monday and is hoping to kickstart their season.

"We know what to expect," Alonso said. "The intensity in Bochum, a new coach. They want to change the mood and mindset. But we are prepared. We know what to expect."

"We have to know it is very important for us. Tomorrow there are no excuses for not playing well. We face a good opponent but we have to be prepared."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

