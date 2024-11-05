Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Ex-Wolfsburg boss Hecking appointed head coach of Bundesliga strugglers Bochum

Ex-Wolfsburg boss Hecking appointed head coach of Bundesliga strugglers Bochum

Reuters
Hecking has plenty of Bundesliga experience
Hecking has plenty of Bundesliga experienceThilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
Bundesliga strugglers Bochum have named former Wolfsburg manager Dieter Hecking (60) as their new head coach on a contract until the end of the season, the club said on Monday.

The 60-year-old replaces fellow German Peter Zeidler, who was fired last month.

Having last managed Nuremberg on a temporary basis in the 2022-23 season, Hecking also had spells at Hamburger SV and Borussia Monchengladbach among others.

He won the German Cup and Supercup with Wolfsburg in 2015 and was named German Football Manager of the Year that same year.

Bochum are bottom of the table with one point from nine games. Their last match was a 7-2 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt and they next host reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBochumDieter Hecking
Fritz secures place at ATP Finals in Turin after Paris Masters results

