  Nuri Sahin says Dortmund rewarded with Leipzig victory despite injury setbacks

Nuri Sahin says Dortmund rewarded with Leipzig victory despite injury setbacks

Reuters
Dortmund celebrate after the game
Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 comeback win over second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday to snap a three-game losing run across all competitions was a reward for their hard work, coach Nuri Sahin said.

Dortmund, who face Sturm Graz in the Champions League next week, were without nine injured players but dug deep to score twice after visitors Leipzig took the lead.

"An important win, and in my opinion a deserved win," Sahin, in his first season in charge, told a press conference.

"We started well and the goal did not knock us down. We were rewarded with a goal before halftime and then again after the break. Sometimes you suffer but with suffering you learn. We are now on a better track and won't veer away."

Sahin had been under mounting pressure following a loss in the Champions League to Real Madrid after leading 2-0, and defeats by Augsburg in the Bundesliga last week and Tuesday's German Cup exit to VfL Wolfsburg after extra time.

"On Tuesday I also saw a team that gave everything but were not rewarded in the end. Today we were," Sahin said. "The boys applied what we planned. The belief in this team is the same even if we had lost seven in a row."

The coach, however, likely has to deal with further injuries after midfielder Marcel Sabitzer went off in the 67th minute.

"I would not be surprised if there are more injuries. For Marcel we have to wait the next hours and days," Sahin said.

"Ramy (Bensebaini) ... (and) Jamie (Bynoe-Gittens) also went into the game with an injury. We have to deal with this injury misery and reach the international break."

Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final

