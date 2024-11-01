Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Goalkeeper Kobel joins decimated Dortmund's injury list ahead of Leipzig tie

Goalkeeper Kobel joins decimated Dortmund's injury list ahead of Leipzig tie

Reuters
Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund's Gregor KobelReuters / Susana Vera
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (26) will miss Saturday's league game against second-placed RB Leipzig, coach Nuri Sahin (36) said on Friday, in the latest injury blow to the team.

Dortmund, who have dropped to seventh place following last week's loss at Augsburg, are already without wingers Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, midfielder Gio Reyna and defenders Niklas Suele, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto among others.

Switzerland keeper Kobel was injured in Tuesday's 1-0 German Cup second-round loss to Wolfsburg, Dortmund's third defeat in a row across all competitions.

"Clearly it is a difficult situation with the defeats and the Cup exit, a competition we had high expectations for," Sahin told a press conference.

"The injury list with this squad is extremely bitter. With Greg (Kobel) out now, we have 10 players out."

"Ten players injured. That's something I have not experienced before. How do we get out of it? We won't hide behind excuses. The lads are well prepared," he said.

Dortmund, last year's Champions League finalists, have struggled on the road in the Bundesliga failing to win any so far.

But Sahin, who is under mounting pressure in his first season in charge, is banking on their winning run at home to help them snap their losing streak.

Dortmund have won all four of their Bundesliga home games this season.

"We are well prepared and we play at home. And at home it is difficult to beat us," Sahin said. "I know my role and the players know their roles. We have to go through this. We have to work our way out of this situation."

"We need the stadium tomorrow more than ever. I'm sure the stadium will have a feel for our situation. We want to continue our home streak."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaGregor KobelNuri SahinDortmundRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Dortmund boss Sahin running out of chances and troops ahead of RB Leipzig clash
Dortmund will go through tough run together, says sporting director after cup loss
Dortmund must get through tough period together, says coach Sahin after latest loss
Show more
Football
Legendary striker Dwight Yorke appointed Trinidad and Tobago manager
Chelsea boss Maresca welcoming reunion with ex-teammate Van Nistelrooy at United
Current and former Manchester United players back incoming head coach Amorim
Wolves sporting director given ban for misconduct after Manchester City loss
Atletico Madrid permanently ban fans after racism issues and crowd trouble
Tottenham defender Van de Ven out with hamstring strain until after international break
No serious concerns for Savinho in boost for injury-riddled Manchester City
Editors' Picks: Heavyweight football clashes sharing spotlight with WTA Finals
PSG boss Luis Enrique insists no extra pressure on in-form Barcola ahead of Lens clash
Most Read
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United head coach from mid-November
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings