  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Dortmund will go through tough run together, says sporting director after cup loss

Dortmund will go through tough run together, says sporting director after cup loss

Reuters
Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl
Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian KehlReuters / Cathrin Muller
Borussia Dortmund's DFB Pokal second-round exit on Tuesday at Wolfsburg confirmed their struggling form with a third loss in seven days, but the team will get through the rough times united, said sports director Sebastian Kehl (44).

Dortmund conceded a 117th-minute goal in extra time for a 1-0 loss at Wolfsburg following their league defeat on Saturday at Augsburg and last week's 5-2 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid despite leading 2-0.

"The atmosphere in the changing room was one of frustration, very quiet," Kehl told reporters after their cup exit.

"At the end of the day we have now been eliminated and that is very bitter."

The latest setback has piled more pressure on already-embattled coach Nuri Sahin, in his first season in charge. Kehl, however, said there were no discussions regarding the coach.

In Sahin's defence, Dortmund have had a rapidly growing injury list in recent days that includes defenders Niklas Suele, Julian Ryerson and Waldemar Anton as well as winger Karim Adeyemi and attacking midfielder Gio Reyna.

Dortmund's form is worrying
Dortmund's form is worryingFlashscore

"It is clear that we are not satisfied with the overall situation of our results," Kehl said.

"But we have to stick together and work hard on things. We are lagging behind in our goals. But we will go through it together.

"This is a situation that Dortmund has handled successfully in the past," Kehl added.

Dortmund, who host second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday, have struggled in the Bundesliga, having failed to win any of their away matches.

They are seventh in the standings on 13 points, seven behind leaders Bayern Munich. Leipzig are in second place on goal difference.

"The squad is relatively small due to the unfortunate injury situation. Still, we will try to win the match on Saturday," Kehl said.

