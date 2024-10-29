Advertisement
  4. Wolfsburg dump struggling Dortmund out of German Cup with extra-time winner

Reuters
Brandt battling for the ball for Dorrtmund
Jonas Wind (25) struck late in the second half of extra-time to help VfL Wolfsburg snatch a 1-0 victory over visitors Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup second round on Tuesday, stretching the Ruhr valley club's losing run.

It was the third defeat in a week for Dortmund, who lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League last Tuesday and then to Augsburg in the league on Saturday and Tuesday's result will pile further pressure on already-embattled coach Nuri Sahin.

The visitors did get off to a good start and had a string of chances with unmarked Maximilian Beier in the 14th minute and Serhou Guirassy after the break.

They failed to make their chances count and the hosts grew stronger late in the game.

They hit the woodwork with Tiago Thomas early in the first half of extra-time and Wind then had his header cleared by Ramy Bensebaini in the 114th.

Denmark international Wind hit the target from eight metres out for the winner in the 117th.

Holders Bayer Leverkusen cruised into the next round with a 3-0 victory over second tier club Elversberg.

RB Leipzig, in second place in the Bundesliga, advanced with a 4-2 victory over fellow Bundesliga club St Pauli.

Bayern Munich are in action at Mainz 05 on Wednesday.

Mentions
FootballJonas WindDortmundWolfsburgAugsburgReal MadridRB LeipzigMainzSt. PauliDFB Pokal
