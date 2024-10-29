Advertisement
  Bayern's Vincent Kompany confident of Cup win over Mainz despite past early exits

Bayern's Vincent Kompany confident of Cup win over Mainz despite past early exits

Reuters
Bayern have scored nine goals in their last two Bundesliga games
Bayern have scored nine goals in their last two Bundesliga games REUTERS / Leon Kuegeler
Bayern Munich have not got beyond the German Cup quarter-finals since winning the trophy in 2020 but Wednesday's second round tie against lowly visitors Mainz 05 is a chance to set the record straight, coach Vincent Kompany (38) said on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga leaders have been eliminated in the second round of the German Cup in three of the last four editions.

"We cannot chance the past," Kompany told a press conference. "Now it is about what we can deliver tomorrow. That is where our entire focus is on. I have a lot of faith in the team."

Bayern were on a rollercoaster last week, losing 4-1 at Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday before bouncing back to crush VfL Bochum 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

"We remained calm and worked on the details to get better," Kompany said of his team's efforts last week. "That is the way it is now as well. Our goal is to take that next step."

Bayern, undefeated in the Bundesliga and top on goal difference ahead of RB Leipzig, look to have rediscovered their domestic form after Bayer Leverkusen won the league and Cup double last season.

Bayern have scored nine goals in their last two Bundesliga games but Kompany's team have struggled in the Champions League with two defeats from three matches so far.

Wednesday's Cup game against Mainz provides an opportunity to improve on their midweek performances this season.

"In my mentality there is no ranking (of competitions)," Kompany said. "It is always only about the next game. For us it is as important as a final because it is the next game and we want to win it and we will do everything to be successful.

"Mainz are strong in one-on-one (situations) and try to put pressure on with their compact game," Kompany added. "It is a Cup game and no easy task. It is important that we keep at it."

Mentions
Bayern Munich Mainz
