Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. DFB Pokal
  4. Dortmund's Julian Ryerson likely to miss Wolfsburg trip with injury

Dortmund's Julian Ryerson likely to miss Wolfsburg trip with injury

Reuters
Ryerson picked up an injury in Dortmund's defeat at Augsburg
Ryerson picked up an injury in Dortmund's defeat at AugsburgREUTERS / Leon Kuegeler
Right-back Julian Ryerson (26) is likely to miss Borussia Dortmund's German Cup fixture at VfL Wolfsburg, while Marcel Sabitzer (30) and Waldemar Anton (28) are in a race against time to be fit for Tuesday's match, Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin (36) said on Monday.

The three players were injured during Saturday's 2-1 loss at Augsburg in the Bundesliga, with Dortmund succumbing to their second loss in the week after giving away a two-goal lead to lose 5-2 at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"I don't have high hopes for Julian Ryerson," Sahin told reporters. "With Sabi and Waldi, every hour counts. It will only become clear towards kick-off whether they can play."

Injuries are an additional concern for Sahin apart from his team's lack of consistency, with seventh-placed Dortmund losing three of their last five league matches to fall seven points below leaders Bayern Munich.

"The goals we're conceding for the effort we're putting in are extreme. That can't happen to us. We're conceding goals too easily by making mistakes," said Sahin.

The coach, who called for unity to get through tough times after Saturday's loss, insisted that his players have the desire to turn things around.

"At the moment, we have so many issues of our own that it doesn't feel so easy," Sahin added.

Mentions
FootballDFB PokalDortmundWolfsburgJulian RyersonMarcel SabitzerWaldemar Anton
Related Articles
Dortmund must get through tough period together, says coach Sahin after latest loss
Claude-Maurice nets brace as Augsburg stun Dortmund in comeback victory
Nuri Sahin and Dortmund desperate for first away win to get into winning flow
Show more
Football
Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to season
Updated
Premier League Player of the Week: Summerville shines against Man United
Premier League Team of the Week: Van Dijk and Gvardiol stand tall
Engin Firat questions CAF decision after CHAN defeat against South Sudan
Milan and Inter back on long road towards building a new San Siro
Arne Slot says quality Mohamed Salah the difference-maker for Liverpool
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka unhappy with Liverpool draw as he marks 50 Premier League goals
Vinicius Junior favourite for Ballon d'Or in post-Messi and Ronaldo era
Peerless PSG bask in joy of victory after Marseille mauling in Ligue 1
Most Read
Football Tracker: Osasuna see off Real Sociedad as PSG victorious in Le Classique
Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to season
Spanish government joins investigation into racist insults during El Clasico
Time ticking for Ten Hag: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings